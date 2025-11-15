Cut The Sweetness Of Pecan Pie With Martha Stewart's Secret Ingredient
Without proper attention, a pecan pie recipe can run cloyingly sweet. Thanks to Martha Stewart, however, these offensive slices of pie don't need to be served to any dinner party guest. As she shares on TikTok, Stewart adds the zest of one lemon to each of her pies. "Adding a little grated lemon zest to the filling nicely balances out the flavor of the sweet pecans," she explains. Whether you're making pecan tarts or a classic pecan pie, the addition of zest to the pecan filling can help restore equilibrium to a sweet center and become a pleasure to present as an after-dinner treat.
While you don't need to crank out dozens of pies for a holiday, making a pie from scratch can become a satisfying undertaking. Stewart never buys pies from the store and has famously embarked on marathon baking sessions to crank out a variety of flavors to feed a crowd. If anyone knows how to make delicious pies, it is Stewart. If she recommends a spoonful of citrus, it is worth taking notes.
Upgrading homemade recipes with confidence
If you don't have a lemon to mix into the pecan pie's filling, the zest of an orange will also do. Alternatively, try lime zest or use one tablespoon of lemon extract or lemon juice to bring freshness to your dessert recipe. The sneaky citrusy addition may even inspire you to add an extra garnish of citrus to the top of a whipped-cream-coated slice just prior to serving.
Once you've tasted the delicious depth that a bit of zest can bring to a piece of pie, you may want to experiment with other ingredients that can dial up the flavors of your dessert. Consider incorporating brown butter, muscovado sugar, ground ginger, spiced bourbon, or fresh vanilla bean pods to elevate homemade recipes. Once pulled out of the oven, serving the freshly baked pie with unsweetened or lightly sweetened whipped cream can further help offset any residual sweetness of the treat's center, and the right scoop of ice cream can finish a plated pecan pie in a picture-perfect way that Stewart would most certainly approve of.