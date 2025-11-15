Cut The Sweetness Of Pecan Pie With Martha Stewart's Secret Ingredient

Without proper attention, a pecan pie recipe can run cloyingly sweet. Thanks to Martha Stewart, however, these offensive slices of pie don't need to be served to any dinner party guest. As she shares on TikTok, Stewart adds the zest of one lemon to each of her pies. "Adding a little grated lemon zest to the filling nicely balances out the flavor of the sweet pecans," she explains. Whether you're making pecan tarts or a classic pecan pie, the addition of zest to the pecan filling can help restore equilibrium to a sweet center and become a pleasure to present as an after-dinner treat.

While you don't need to crank out dozens of pies for a holiday, making a pie from scratch can become a satisfying undertaking. Stewart never buys pies from the store and has famously embarked on marathon baking sessions to crank out a variety of flavors to feed a crowd. If anyone knows how to make delicious pies, it is Stewart. If she recommends a spoonful of citrus, it is worth taking notes.