The One Dish Martha Stewart Never Buys From The Grocery Store

Martha Stewart is all about making entertaining and cooking truly accessible through her DIY approach, but if you are strolling through the supermarket Stewart frequents, don't expect to find her near the baked goods. The media mogul told The Kitchn, "I would never buy a dessert, ever, because homemade desserts are infinitely better." Brownies, cookies, ice cream, pastries, and cakes — Stewart lamented that all desserts taste better when they are made with your own two hands.

One dessert Stewart is especially passionate about making by hand is pie, whether it be pecan pie, apple pie, key lime pie, or any other. She explained, "Don't have pie if you don't make it yourself. I'm very strict about things like that. Don't have pie unless you know how to make a pie — you better learn." She also cautions against experimenting on your guests and instead encourages would-be pie makers to practice before they make it to serve to guests.