16 Best Ways To Elevate Homemade Pecan Pie

Let's be honest; many pecan pies are way too sweet. If you have a serious sweet tooth, that's not a problem, but if you tend to prefer more balanced, less sugary desserts, then a traditional pecan pie may not hit the spot. If you fall into the second group, you may want to consider adding a savory component to your pie, and our advice is to use bacon fat in the pie crust.

Advertisement

Bacon fat and pecan pie may not sound like a match made in heaven, but trust us — this flavor combo really works. You get the salty, umami bacon quality while still harnessing the sweetness concentrated in the filling. When these flavors come together, they create a well-balanced pie with complementary elements.

There's one thing to keep in mind, though. Your best bet is to refrigerate the bacon fat before you incorporate it into the pie crust. This way, it will function more like butter than oil, resulting in a much better texture.