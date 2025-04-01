Make Perfect Eclairs From Scratch With These 9 Simple Tips And Tricks

Precision is important when you're baking. With savory cooking, you can often get away with a little more or less of an ingredient, and you likely won't notice the difference, such as an extra carrot in your chicken noodle soup. However, using the wrong amount of an ingredient when you're baking can be disastrous because there's science behind the way ingredients work together. Measuring your ingredients accurately is especially important when you're making pâte àu choux for eclairs. Flour is an ingredient that's easy to measure incorrectly, and the wrong amount can ruin your eclairs. Adding too much flour to your choux paste will yield eclairs that are dense, hard, and flat. Too little flour and your eclairs will likely come out soggy and shapeless.

It's easy to get your flour measurements wrong largely because most people don't know the proper way to measure it. Raise your hand if you've scooped your measuring cup into a bag of flour, then dumped it into your mixing bowl. My hand is raised with you in spirit. I did this routinely before I went to culinary school, but this is the worst way to measure flour. Scooping compresses the flour in the measuring cup so you end up with more than you need, even if you use a fork or whisk to aerate the flour after scooping. The best way to measure flour is to weigh it. You'll get a much more accurate measure this way than measuring it by volume.