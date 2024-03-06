Chocolate Eclairs Are Made Simple With A Piping Bag

Chocolate eclairs — the French dessert that consists of pastry filled with cream and topped with fondant icing — may seem daunting to make at home. They require the preparation of a specific type of pastry (choux pastry, also known as pâte à choux) and then require precise filling with rich cream. However, making chocolate eclairs can be much easier than anticipated, especially if you use a piping bag.

In Tasting Table's recipe for mini chocolate eclairs, recipe developer Eric Ngo explains the piping process, which admittedly requires some practice. Ngo outlines three rules for successful piping. First, squeeze the piping bag with your dominant hand while using your other hand to guide the tip of the bag. Secondly, position the guiding hand underneath the bag to avoid obstructing your view of the piping area. Lastly, if you make a mistake and create a "peak," you can correct it by moistening your finger with cold water, and gently smoothing out the imperfection.

Before attempting these steps, it's crucial to select the appropriate tip — for mini eclairs, either a PF 16 or a size 12 round piping tip is recommended, while a PF 15 is suitable for standard-sized eclairs.