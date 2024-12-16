The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For No-Bake Lemon Pie
Whether you're a professional pastry chef or an amateur baker, sometimes a no-bake recipe is just the pick-me-up you need to get out of a baking rut — think classic tiramisu or dark chocolate raspberry fudge. These recipes are quick, easy to put together, and often don't require too many ingredients, making them a great option if you're in need of a last-minute party contribution. One of our favorite no-bake recipes is a lemon pie, which calls for just three ingredients. It's sweet, citrusy, and the perfect way to bring a little sunshine into your day.
For the pie filling, all you need is a cup of lemon juice and two cans of sweetened condensed milk. Combine the ingredients into a bowl, and then pour the filling into a premade graham cracker crust. You can opt to make the crust from scratch, but a store-bought one will help you keep the speed and ease of this recipe alive. Smooth out the surface of the pie, and then place it in the refrigerator. Because this pie is no-bake and requires no time in the oven, you do need to give it time to set. It's best to leave it in the fridge for 24 hours before enjoying it.
Elevate your no-bake lemon pie with a few simple toppings
Once your lemon pie is set and ready to go, get creative with some toppings to give it a personal touch. One of our favorite ways to elevate pie in an elegant, classic way is by adding stabilized whipped cream frosting. Stabilized whipped cream lets you pipe your whipped cream, and it creates more of a frosting-like texture to add a more professional look to your baked goods. To stabilize homemade whipped cream, all that's needed is one extra ingredient: Gelatin. Once you whip your heavy whipping cream, you'll add a packet of dissolved gelatin and mix everything in your stand mixer until you see stiff peaks.
Once your whipped cream is stabilized, add it to a piping bag and pipe little roses every few inches around your lemon pie so that each slice gets one — or cover the entire surface in them. If that sounds like too much work, you can totally add whipped cream from the can, or even a few dollops of Cool Whip, instead of going through the stabilized whipped cream process. Add a few lemon wedges and a sprig of mint on every few dollops of whipped cream for a classic, colorful addition. Alternatively, sprinkle a handful of almonds, or your favorite sugar crystal sprinkles, to give it an extra crunch.