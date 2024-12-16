The Only 3 Ingredients You Need For No-Bake Lemon Pie

Whether you're a professional pastry chef or an amateur baker, sometimes a no-bake recipe is just the pick-me-up you need to get out of a baking rut — think classic tiramisu or dark chocolate raspberry fudge. These recipes are quick, easy to put together, and often don't require too many ingredients, making them a great option if you're in need of a last-minute party contribution. One of our favorite no-bake recipes is a lemon pie, which calls for just three ingredients. It's sweet, citrusy, and the perfect way to bring a little sunshine into your day.

For the pie filling, all you need is a cup of lemon juice and two cans of sweetened condensed milk. Combine the ingredients into a bowl, and then pour the filling into a premade graham cracker crust. You can opt to make the crust from scratch, but a store-bought one will help you keep the speed and ease of this recipe alive. Smooth out the surface of the pie, and then place it in the refrigerator. Because this pie is no-bake and requires no time in the oven, you do need to give it time to set. It's best to leave it in the fridge for 24 hours before enjoying it.