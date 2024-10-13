How To Stabilize Whipped Cream Frosting With One Extra Ingredient

Whether it comes straight from a can or triples in volume by hand, whipped cream is a beloved and easy way to add a bit of indulgent, creamy silkiness to a dessert. At its most basic, it's nothing more than heavy whipping cream, a bit of powdered sugar, and possibly vanilla and a pinch of salt, beaten into silky peaks that seem to defy the earth's gravitational pull. The average whipped cream, however, has a very short life span, giving it only an ephemeral window of time to be enjoyed before becoming weepy or turning whatever it's resting on top of into a soggy mess. Fear not, as thankfully there is an inexpensive, shelf-stable ingredient that will take your whipped cream frosting from sad to sturdy: gelatin.

We recommend choosing an unflavored gelatin that doesn't include additional sweeteners or food colorings, like this classic Knox option. While we don't expect you to know everything about gelatin, you should know that it is an animal-based product, so be aware of that if you're planning to serve your stabilized whipped cream to any vegetarian guests. Gelatin is usually available in two forms, powdered and sheets, but powdered is ideal for our whipped cream frosting. Gelatin has many useful applications in the kitchen beyond firming up sugary, colored water (aka Jell-O), such as thickening meat stock and ensuring your homemade ice cream is soft and free of ice crystals.