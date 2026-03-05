The Best Store-Bought Vegetable Soup Comes From A Popular Pasta Sauce Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing beats a cozy homemade soup recipe, but the reality is that preparing one from scratch isn't always feasible. If you want to eliminate all the work of chopping, preparing, and serving soup, you'll want to take a stroll down your grocery store's soup aisle. From classic chicken noodle soups to beefy French onion soups, there are no shortage of options to choose from — and this is especially true when it comes to vegetable soups.

To decide which store-bought vegetable soup has the best flavor, ratio of broth to add-ins, and use of seasonings, our taste tester tasted 10 different products across brands. While some brands' soups were bland, sad, or watery, there was one selection that soared above the rest: Rao's vegetable minestrone. Shoppers shouldn't be surprised here, as Rao's is a brand known for its jarred pasta sauces and foray into frozen entrées, and it brings that same attention to quality to its minestrone.

Our taste tester lauded Rao's canned minestrone for its diverse medley of ingredients, including the likes of potatoes, plump Italian tomatoes, al dente ditalini pasta, beans, and chickpeas. It balances heartiness and flavor well, making for a soup that you may even be able to pass off as homemade.