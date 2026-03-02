15 Of McDonald's Biggest Contests And Games To Date

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every single year, McDonald's welcomes roughly 90% of the U.S. population through its Golden Arches. While most will be eyeing one of the fast food conglomerate's many beloved menu items (including our personal favorite, the Deluxe bacon and egg biscuit), there's another thing that pulls people through McDonald's doors: The chance of winning a prize.

Over the years, the fast food giant has run many different contests and games, offering customers the chance to try and win millions of dollars in cash. Of course, most people don't actually win any money, but the opportunity to bag some free food (the usual consolation prize) is also pretty appealing.

Now, not everything has smooth sailing in McDonald's land (just look at all the lawsuits McDonald's dealt with over the years), and its many contests are no exception. This list contains plenty of instances with free food won, as well as a few cash prizes. But there's also failed promises, a bittersweet success story, and even some intervention from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Let's dive into McDonald's history, and take a look at some of the biggest contests in its history.