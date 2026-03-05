Could Your Kitchen Use Some Houseplants? They May Help Beat Cabin Fever, According To Research

Many people struggle with the winter blues, brought on by short, cold, dark days and a lack of outdoor activity. If this sounds familiar, you're not alone. Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is actually a thing, which affects nearly 10 million people in the U.S. and can last up to four or five months. This is especially tough for those of us who love gardening, as spring cannot come fast enough. But according to certain studies, houseplants can help alleviate the effects of cabin fever and seasonal depression.

Adding plants to the three rooms in which you spend the most time, including the kitchen, will make a big difference in your mood and will instantly make your kitchen feel cozier. Of course, having an indoor herb garden on a windowsill makes perfect sense for the kitchen, but don't discount common houseplants, which can add a lush and peaceful atmosphere.

Plants are at the center of the biophilic design trend, in which natural materials are used inside the home to invoke a sense of the outdoors. There are lots of houseplants that you can add to your kitchen, but it's important to know which will do best in an environment with fluctuating temperatures. The amount of light might not be ideal, and space might be at a premium, too.