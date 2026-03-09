Don't Put This Type Of Seafood Down Your Sink Drain

A home kitchen garbage disposal feels like a powerful machine, giving the illusion that with a flick of a switch, any undesirable food prep detritus can be reduced to oblivion. Despite the name, it's not actually meant to function as a full-service trashcan or compost bin. Shellfish, including shrimp shells, crab legs, lobster claws, and mussel and clam shells, should never go down your sink drain.

The modern garbage disposals promise fewer scraps in the trash, less odor and more efficiency — but they're not woodchippers. Rather, they function more like a blender. Inside, spinning impellers use centrifugal force to mash food waste against a grind ring, breaking down soft organic matter into smaller chunks that can flow through plumbing. While great at shredding up carrot peels, deconstructing the heels of bread, or pulverizing the end of a bowl of (cooked) chili beans, there's a long list of seemingly biodegradable materials and food scraps that a garbage disposal just can't deal with.

Mainly, they cannot macerate super fibrous materials, like celery or corn husks, or the hard-as-rock exoskeletons of mollusks and crustaceans. Shells are these creatures' bones, and they are all made mostly of chitin, a tough structural compound designed by nature to protect the soft little creature inside. If you would not toss a handful of rocks into your blender, you should not send a pile of oyster shells into your disposal. The machine might spin, but it will never win.