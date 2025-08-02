The Seafood That You'll Probably Never See Again In The United States

For generations, wild abalone fed communities along the Pacific coast, from California to Alaska. Indigenous peoples from over twenty tribes, including the Chumash, Tongva, and Ohlone, gathered abalone in the tidal shallows, prizing not just the meat but also the shells, which they transformed into ornaments and tools. Abalone became a symbol of plenty and a vital part of seasonal feasts, traded up and down the coast for centuries. Evidence of this history can be found in ancient shell middens and the complex art made from shimmering fragments.

Today, the reality is stark. Wild abalone has become a seafood most Americans will never encounter, its place on the table replaced by memories and empty shells. By the 20th century, wild abalone captured the attention of chefs, divers, and seafood lovers. The meat is both sweet and firm, often compared to a cross between the sweetness of a scallop and the chewiness of calamari, with a subtle minerality that tastes like the deep, cold Pacific itself. Its popularity boomed in restaurants and private kitchens, but that demand also brought trouble. Years of overfishing, habitat loss, and poaching steadily reduced populations.

The rise of withering syndrome, a bacterial disease, added further stress, and as kelp forests dwindled due to climate shifts and sea urchin overpopulation, the decline accelerated. These days, wild abalone are endangered, and harvesting them in the U.S. is prohibited. Finding a shell washed up on a northern California beach feels almost like stumbling on a fossil, proof that abalone, once abundant, is now part of the coastline's memory.