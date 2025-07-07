10 Underrated Shellfish To Include In Your At-Home Raw Bar

Raw bars don't begin and end with oysters and shrimp cocktail. No one is complaining about the classics, but there are thousands of shellfish varieties out there just waiting for our taste buds to explore. Despite the name, a raw bar isn't limited to uncooked seafood, but it does only focus on chilled shellfish. Cold lobster tail, freshly shucked littleneck clams, and scallop crudo are frequent raw bar specialties, but that's hardly scratching the surface.

Depending on the region, different shellfish will be easier to find, so the neighborhood fishmonger will always be the best place to start. "Look for what is seasonal, local, and perhaps a bit out of their comfort zone," suggests Kerry Heffernan, Culinary Director of NYC-based hospitality group, Crew. Experimenting with new shellfish will not only introduce new textures and flavors to your raw bar, but you'll also be doing your part to support responsible fishing practices. "Industry leaders are those who choose to distinguish themselves with creative interpretations of the most sustainable resources," Heffernan adds.

As a New England-raised islander, I have an affinity for seafood, especially served cold on a perfect summer day. Raw bars were prepared whenever there was a reason to celebrate, which sometimes was nothing more than "it's Thursday." In pursuit of crafting the most beautiful, idyllic at-home raw bar, I chatted with a handful of incredible chefs who specialize in seafood, asking the question, what are the most underrated shellfish to include in your raw bar? The answers were varied, with an overwhelming vote for razor clams and a deep appreciation for sea snails, but these ten shellfish were all deemed worthy.