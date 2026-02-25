6 Must-Try St. Patrick's Day Finds At Aldi

Corned beef, cabbage, and green-dyed beer are far from the only foods to enjoy on St. Patrick's Day, and to upgrade your spread, Aldi should be your first stop. In February and March of 2026, everyone's favorite low-priced grocery store is releasing six exciting products that are perfect for St. Paddy's Day on March 17. The chain gave us the scoop on prices, release dates, and other details to help you build your holiday shopping list.

A vital Aldi fact you should know as a frequent shopper is that most of the company's stock is private label, meaning all of these St. Patrick's items can't be bought anywhere else. You'll want to head to your local store ASAP to snap up these seasonal products, from exclusive cheeses in Irish-inspired flavors to a festive trail mix that will be a hit with kids and adults alike. Best of all, Aldi's St. Patrick's Day selection boasts the store's famously affordable prices, with all six items costing under $6. Whether you're planning to host a massive bash chock-full of tasty bites or just a casual gathering with a few fun-themed foods, these new Aldi finds will surely help you build the ultimate St. Patrick's Day menu.