6 Must-Try St. Patrick's Day Finds At Aldi
Corned beef, cabbage, and green-dyed beer are far from the only foods to enjoy on St. Patrick's Day, and to upgrade your spread, Aldi should be your first stop. In February and March of 2026, everyone's favorite low-priced grocery store is releasing six exciting products that are perfect for St. Paddy's Day on March 17. The chain gave us the scoop on prices, release dates, and other details to help you build your holiday shopping list.
A vital Aldi fact you should know as a frequent shopper is that most of the company's stock is private label, meaning all of these St. Patrick's items can't be bought anywhere else. You'll want to head to your local store ASAP to snap up these seasonal products, from exclusive cheeses in Irish-inspired flavors to a festive trail mix that will be a hit with kids and adults alike. Best of all, Aldi's St. Patrick's Day selection boasts the store's famously affordable prices, with all six items costing under $6. Whether you're planning to host a massive bash chock-full of tasty bites or just a casual gathering with a few fun-themed foods, these new Aldi finds will surely help you build the ultimate St. Patrick's Day menu.
Emporium Selection St. Patrick's Cheese Assortment
Aldi is featuring Emporium Selection St. Patrick's Cheese Assortment, including Irish Porter and Sage Derby flavors. We tasted the porter cheese as part of 2023's St. Patrick's Day finds at Aldi, and loved the sharp flavor with a hint of porter ale. The Sage Derby cheese has a festive green color and mild, herbal flavor. These products debut on February 25 and cost $3.99.
ALDI Irish Soda or Beer Bread Mix
Aldi is making a festive, freshly-baked bread loaf easy with its Irish Soda Bread Mix and Beer Bread Mix, which both hit shelves on February 25 at just $2.49 per box. Mix in butter and either soda water or beer, depending on which mix you have, before baking for less than an hour. Don't forget that a slathering of butter is the key to serving Irish soda bread.
Season's Choice Cheesy Potato Tots
The Season's Choice Cheesy Potato Tots are a frozen Aldi find to try this St. Patrick's Day. These tater tots come in a "loaded" flavor with cheese and bacon, plus a cheesy jalapeño version. At $4.29 per box, you can easily grab both varieties of these crispy, cheesy, potato-y delights. They were released on February 18, so grab a few boxes for your party ahead of time.
Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment
Circling back to Aldi's cheese lineup, the Emporium Selection Irish Cheese Truckle Assortment is a must-have Aldi find for February 2026, having debuted on the 18th of this month. Featuring aged Irish cheddar, Irish cheddar with Irish beer, and Irish cheddar with Irish whiskey, this selection of $3.99 cheeses is ideal for a St. Paddy's charcuterie board featuring olives, peppers, soda crackers, sauerkraut, and your choice of cured meats.
Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Beer Battered Fish Fillets
Enjoy crispy, beer battered fish on St. Patrick's Day without battering and frying it yourself. Priced at $5.99 for about five fillets per box, Aldi's Fremont Fish Market Wild Caught Beer Battered Fish Fillets are perfect for chasing with an ale. They return to Aldi on March 4, so keep an eye on the frozen section.
Southern Grove Leprechaun's Delight St. Patrick's Day Trail Mix
Basic party snacks like chips and popcorn will never do you wrong, but why opt for the Southern Grove Leprechaun's Delight St. Patrick's Day Trail Mix? This fun mix features yogurt-covered raisins, honey roasted cashews, vanilla glazed almonds, mini shortbread cookies, and best of all, colorful and charming marshmallows à la Lucky Charms. Debuting on February 25, this snack costs $4.89 per bag.