How To Build The Ultimate St. Patrick's Day Menu, According To A Chef

St. Patrick's Day is the perfect time to celebrate your Irish heritage — or to pretend that you're Irish for the day. If you're planning a St. Patrick's Day party, you want to make sure that your menu really captures the essence of the day. No details should be overlooked, and that includes making sure that your meal starts with the right appetizers, ends with a traditional dessert, and, of course, is accompanied by the right beverages for your guests.

We reached out to Britt Beeland, the executive chef of Nine Fine Irishmen at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, to learn more about what to think about when building your menu. After all, who will offer better advice about building a St. Patrick's Day menu than an experienced chef from a famous Irish restaurant? Read on to find out what Chef Beeland shared when speaking exclusively with Tasting Table. And, if you'll be in Las Vegas, don't forget to check out the largest St. Patrick's Day party in the city, which will take over the Brooklyn Bridge in front of the New York-New York. Chef Beeland and the Nine Fine Irishmen team will be helming the kitchen for Celtic Feis on March 15, 2025.