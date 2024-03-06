12 Irish-Inspired Cocktails To Enjoy On St. Patrick's Day

Corned beef hash and Irish stew. Leprechauns and pots of gold. Celtic tunes and Irish jigs. Boisterous celebrations awash in vibrant shades of green. For hundreds of years — dating back to 1631, to be exact — St. Patrick's Day was celebrated as a feast on March 17th to honor Ireland's patron saint. The original religious celebrations were a far cry from the vibrant, whiskey-fueled, green-hued festivities characteristic of the St Paddy's Day we know and love today. It wasn't until 1798, the year of the Irish Rebellion, that Ireland and St. Patrick's Day's affiliation with green was officially cemented.

As Irish immigrants moved to the United States, they brought St. Patrick's Day traditions. These traditions eventually evolved into contemporary secular celebrations with Irish-inspired libations including Guinness, emerald-colored cocktails, and of course, Jameson.

And. what is a St. Paddy's Day celebration without a splash of Jameson in our glass or one of Ireland's other beloved beverages? So, whether you're hosting a St. Patrick's Day party or simply looking to bring a little Irish cheer to the day, here's some inspiration to whet your palate and help you toast to March 17th.