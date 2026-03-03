This Texas-Based Steakhouse Chain Has A Pork Chop Lunch Special Almost Too Good To Be True
Steakhouses are a special occasion dining experience, if nothing more than for the price alone. But even the fanciest steakhouses are known to offer special deals that make a decadent meal more accessible. A case in point is Perry's Steakhouse and Grille, the only steakhouse chain to make the list of best steakhouses in Texas. Starting as a butcher shop in Houston, Texas, in 1979, Perry's soon became a sit-down restaurant with a large following which prompted the opening of Perry's Steakhouse in the early '90s.
Now, there are Perry's Steakhouse and Grille locations in other large Texas cities, including San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas (in fact, it's one of the best steakhouses in Dallas), not to mention numerous cities outside of Texas. While it may be a steakhouse, the famous roasted pork chops at Perry's reign supreme. Perry's pork chops are a tall and decadent combination of the center-cut loin, the eye of the chop, and the rib meat. The pork chop is smoked for 6 hours and finished in the oven for optimal caramelization.
While the three-course pork chop dinner costs around $50, Perry's has an unbelievable weekly lunch special called "Perry's Famous Pork Chop Fridays" wherein a plate of pork chops, apple sauce, whipped potatoes and fresh complimentary bread with whipped butter costs a mere $22. The special runs from 10:30 am to 5 pm, and Perry's cranks out a whopping during the once-weekly lunch hour alone. Don't worry, they won't run out! So, you could even get there at 4:45 to enjoy a $22 pork chop plate for an early dinner.
What else is good at Perry's Steakhouse? Lunch specials and beyond
While the pork chop lunch special at Perry's is almost too good to be true, the caveat is that the pork chop is a smaller cut than the more expensive dinner pork chop. While the lunch pork chop is "five-fingers high," the dinner menu features a 7-finger high pork chop that is undeniably more decadent. It also comes with soup or salad and a dessert trio.
Pork chops may be the cream of the crop at Perry's, but this renowned steakhouse has more than one claim to fame. Perry's Steakhouse has one of the best prime ribs of any restaurant chain, according to reviews. Served only on Thursdays from 4 to 10 pm, Perry's Steakhouse Thursday night prime rib has diners lining up. You can pair your prime rib with a side of spaghetti squash primavera, a unique side that rivals some of Perry's main courses.
In fact, a recent Reddit thread suggests omitting steak altogether. "[The] best thing about Perry's is they have a big menu," one Redditor wrote, "and you can skip the steak, order about 4 to 5 appetizers to split and have a great meal for a really reasonable price." If the pork chop special sounds too heavy, many others recommend the pork chop bites appetizer, featuring "little caramelized cubes" of pork.