This Texas-Based Steakhouse Chain Has A Pork Chop Lunch Special Almost Too Good To Be True

Steakhouses are a special occasion dining experience, if nothing more than for the price alone. But even the fanciest steakhouses are known to offer special deals that make a decadent meal more accessible. A case in point is Perry's Steakhouse and Grille, the only steakhouse chain to make the list of best steakhouses in Texas. Starting as a butcher shop in Houston, Texas, in 1979, Perry's soon became a sit-down restaurant with a large following which prompted the opening of Perry's Steakhouse in the early '90s.

Now, there are Perry's Steakhouse and Grille locations in other large Texas cities, including San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas (in fact, it's one of the best steakhouses in Dallas), not to mention numerous cities outside of Texas. While it may be a steakhouse, the famous roasted pork chops at Perry's reign supreme. Perry's pork chops are a tall and decadent combination of the center-cut loin, the eye of the chop, and the rib meat. The pork chop is smoked for 6 hours and finished in the oven for optimal caramelization.

While the three-course pork chop dinner costs around $50, Perry's has an unbelievable weekly lunch special called "Perry's Famous Pork Chop Fridays" wherein a plate of pork chops, apple sauce, whipped potatoes and fresh complimentary bread with whipped butter costs a mere $22. The special runs from 10:30 am to 5 pm, and Perry's cranks out a whopping during the once-weekly lunch hour alone. Don't worry, they won't run out! So, you could even get there at 4:45 to enjoy a $22 pork chop plate for an early dinner.