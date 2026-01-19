Why Perry's Steakhouse Thursday Night Prime Rib Has Diners Lining Up

If you asked a purist how to season a prime rib, they'd probably consider anything outside of salt, pepper, and a touch of garlic to be an insult. After all, this is a premium cut — juicy, tender, with loads of delicious marbling — that shouldn't need any amping up of flavors. But Texas-based chain restaurant Perry's Steakhouse & Grille is clearly happy to break rules, as can be gauged from the fact that they advertise well-done steaks on their logo! And their "twist on the traditional" approach to cooking this beautiful cut seems to have hit the spot, with diners lining up for the Thursday night prime rib.

According to their website, Perry's has "reinvented what prime rib can be," and this experiment put them on our list of 7 restaurant chains with the best prime rib. Their 16-pound rib features notes of pecan wood, is caramelized to perfection, and is served with a truffle merlot demiglace. Served only on Thursdays between 4 and 10 pm, the prime rib has a fan following of its own. A user on TripAdvisor said it was memorable. "Speechless or absolutely delicious are words that come to mind!" they posted. Over on Reddit, a fan recommends planning a trip to Perry's only to sample the prime rib. "It's absolutely worth it to specifically go on Thursday for the prime rib — it is truly amazing," they wrote.

The reviews were less effusive over on OpenTable, with more than one user complaining that their ribs were oversalted and borderline inedible.