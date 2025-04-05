The 15 Best Steakhouses In Texas
Everything is bigger in Texas — including the steak. From tender filet mignon to a tomahawk for two, some of the best restaurants in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio are steakhouses. Though Tex-Mex and barbecue are known to reign supreme in the South, a classy white-tablecloth steakhouse is the perfect place to post up for a special date night or celebration. Most traditional establishments kick things off with bread service before patrons dive into an array of classic apps, like shrimp cocktail or tuna tartare.
However, many Texas restaurants have put their own spin on the steakhouse experience, with some revolving around Japanese A5 Wagyu or focusing on more gamey and unique meats. As a Texas native, I have had the pleasure of visiting several of the best steakhouses in Texas, particularly the ones in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. I also used real online reviews and social media to help curate the remainder of this list. Whether you're looking to keep things classic with a bacon-wrapped filet or dig into a flavorful ribeye, these are the steakhouses in Texas with the highest-quality food and most charming ambiance.
Al Biernat's in Dallas
Al Biernat's is a renowned steakhouse that has been a Dallas staple since 1998. The timeless setting features tufted leather booths, white tablecloths, and Moorish accents, setting the scene for an upscale dining experience in the heart of the city. Though there is a second location in North Dallas, the original Oak Lawn location has a historic charm and is always worth a visit.
The service is attentive and fast, but it's the quality of the food that has kept loyal regulars coming back time and time again for more than 25 years. When it comes to appetizers, start with the blackened prawns and teriyaki-marinated quail before choosing your steak entree. The filet mignon is a consistent classic that is served with a port wine foie gras sauce, while the "Grilled Specialties" section of the menu features everything from a Wagyu-Angus New York strip and Colorado lamb chops to a 30-ounce porterhouse.
Multiple locations
Lonesome Dove (multiple locations)
In addition to being one of the best steakhouses in Texas, chef Tim Love's Lonesome Dove is among the most unique. With locations in Fort Worth and Austin, Lonesome Dove takes an innovative approach to the standard steakhouse experience by serving gamey meats and one-of-a-kind cuts in a rustic, modern, cowboy-esque setting. 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of the Fort Worth location, which has remained one of the most popular restaurants in the area since its opening. The Austin location, on the other hand, has been around for nearly 10 years at the time of writing this piece.
Start with the signature Longhorn cocktail, which is made with Tequila 512 Reposado, as you enjoy apps like the rabbit and rattlesnake sausage and elk sliders with blueberry jam. Each hand-cut steak is served with a house-made Gorgonzola black garlic butter, but if you want to try one of Chef Love's most famous dishes, order the roasted garlic-stuffed beef tenderloin.
Multiple locations
Georgia James in Houston
Georgia James is one of the best restaurants in Houston. Between its five-star service and award-winning menu, this modern steakhouse offers a sleek brunch and dinner experience in the heart of Houston. Kick things off on a lighter note with some items from the raw bar section of its menu. However, if you're looking to keep your meal pretty meat-focused, some solid appetizers include the seared beef carpaccio, which is topped with shaved truffle cheese, or the Wagyu bone marrow served with toasted focaccia.
If you'd like to throw some greens into the mix, the wedge salad is a steakhouse classic, but the Caesar salad with marinated anchovies is also a winner. Each steak can be enhanced with sauces like bordelaise or béarnaise, but you can also up the ante with a side lobster tail or crab Rockefeller. The Japanese A5 Wagyu is the star of the show, but if you want something more lean, opt for the 8-ounce filet.
(832) 241-5088
3503 W Dallas St, Houston, TX 77019
Dean's Italian Steakhouse in Austin
Located in downtown Austin, Dean's Italian Steakhouse is the ideal spot for an elegant yet chic dinner in the center of the city. Since it is an Italian steakhouse, guests can expect premium handmade pastas served alongside quality cuts of meat. When it comes to beverages, red wine is an obvious pairing for steak, but before diving into the vino, sip a classic dirty martini garnished with blue cheese olives.
The spicy tuna tartare is served with a crisp Sardinian flatbread, while the oysters Rockefeller is a must-order app that gets a subtle kick from a dash of absinthe. For your main course, split your time between the Wagyu bolognese and Dean's signature steak, which includes a tender filet served with a lobster claw, truffle béarnaise, and red wine jus. The Zilker Style New York strip is another menu highlight that comes with a fresh romesco sauce and grilled Madagascar shrimp.
(512) 608-4490
110 E 2nd St, Austin, TX 78701
Nuri Steakhouse in Dallas
Looking for a high-end Japanese steakhouse experience in Dallas? Nuri boasts a stunning space in the heart of Uptown. Upon walking in, guests are greeted by a chic, art deco bar that leads into the extravagant main dining room complete with modern chandeliers, curved booths, and gold accents in every corner. Try the Nuri Freezer Door martini, which can be made with your choice of gin or vodka, while the Smoking Dragon is made with a smooth Japanese whiskey.
Start with the truffle Wagyu dumplings and chirashi sushi before allowing your server to guide you through the extensive unique steak selection. The Texas Akaushi Heartbrand Reserve is a truly special section, featuring a filet, tomahawk, New York strip, and porterhouse. The Miyazaki Prefecture, however, is the crème de la crème of cuts. You'll certainly want to order a few sides to pair with it; highlights include the kimchi fried rice and lobster K-mac.
(469) 270-1745
2401 Cedar Springs Rd, #120, Dallas, TX 75201
Vic and Anthony's in Houston
Vic and Anthony's has an old-school charm and exudes classic steakhouse vibes. This downtown restaurant is just minutes away from Daikin Park, putting patrons in the middle of Houston's hustle and bustle. The restaurant uses quality cuts like USDA prime Midwest grain-fed beef and features an award-winning selection of mouthwatering meats and seafood. Live music playing in the lounge every night, elevating the ambiance and curating a sense of old-world entertainment. In an effort to keep things elevated, there is a strict dress code that patrons must abide by.
If you're looking to truly splurge, start with caviar service and the A5 Wagyu ribeye cap as appetizers. Seafood lovers will also be drawn to the seared scallops, snow crab rolls, and shrimp and crab martini. The A5 filet mignon is imported directly from Japan, while the skirt steak and tomahawk come from HeartBrand Beef in Harwood, Texas. There are also 12 different accompaniments you can use to enhance your steak, ranging from hollandaise and roasted bacon to jumbo shrimp and seared foie gras.
(713) 228-1111
1510 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002
J-Prime Steakhouse (multiple locations)
San Antonio's J-Prime Steakhouse might be located on an unassuming corner near a strip shopping center, but upon walking inside, guests are immersed in a traditional steakhouse space with white tablecloths and massive walls of glass-encased wines. Its extensive cocktail list features more than 25 different options, allowing everyone to sip something that is exactly to their liking. The smoked old fashioned is rustic and nutty, but if you want something spirit-forward yet refreshing, opt for the mezcal mule.
Once you're ready to order food, kick things off with the prime beef carpaccio, crudo trio, and grilled lollipop lamb chops. The steak selections are broken up into different sections, including Wagyu and USDA prime beef. You'll also find a couple of chef specialties, one of which is surf 'n' turf served with an 8-ounce Canadian lobster tail. Though there is a second location in Austin that opened in 2022, the original J-Prime Steakhouse in San Antonio has been a consistent favorite among locals for more than 10 years.
Multiple locations
Jeffrey's in Austin
French flavors meet Texas-quality cuts at Jeffrey's in Austin. The posh, bistro-style restaurant manages to be cozy, homey, and elevated, all at the same time. Though Jeffrey's has been an Austin culinary landmark since 1975, it was renovated in 2013 by MML Hospitality. Despite receiving a little refresh, its old-world charm remains, and neighborhood locals still flock to this beloved steakhouse on the regular. When it comes to food, the hors d'oeuvres should not be missed; top picks include the truffled deviled eggs, beef tartare tarts, and escargot feuilletes.
Other light appetizers worth trying before ordering your steak range from luxury caviar service to seared diver scallops and hamachi carpaccio. Another great thing about dining at Jeffrey's is the fact that you'll always know where your steaks come from. The bone-in strip from Niman Ranch is dry-aged for 32 days, while the Dean & Peeler tenderloin filet pairs perfectly with a fresh chimichurri sauce.
(512) 477-5584
1204 W Lynn St, Austin, TX 78703
Knife Italian Steak in Las Colinas
Located inside the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas, Knife Italian Steak is a stunning restaurant that boasts checkered marble floors, hot pink decor, and lush tropical greenery throughout the space. At night, this swanky restaurant comes to life with locals and visitors looking to cure their cravings for house-made pasta and perfectly-grilled steaks. Created by Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur John Tesar, Knife Italian Steak encourages family-style dining, allowing patrons to get a little taste of everything.
The big eye tuna is served with foie gras and crispy bread crumbs, but if you want to keep things classically Italian, stick with the burrata and black truffle beef carpaccio. Each cut of steak is sustainably sourced from 44 Farms and dry-aged to enhance the beef's natural flavor. The filet is cooked to perfection every time and receives a nice char on the outside that contrasts with its tender, red interior. When it comes to pasta, butter-poached lobster agnolotti is a decadent and rich dish that pairs perfectly with a glass of Elizabeth Spencer sauvignon blanc.
(972) 717-2420
4150 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038
Town Hearth in Dallas
Backed by chef Nick Badovinus, Town Hearth is one of the most locally-loved restaurants in Dallas thanks to its premium steaks and glitzy interior — complete with dozens of crystal chandeliers, a submarine-inspired aquarium, and plush red booths. Whether you're celebrating a birthday or graduation with a small group or embarking on a romantic date night in Dallas, Town Hearth is the ultimate place for a special occasion. Simply throw a couple of quality steaks in the mix and you're in business!
Its wine list has been carefully curated and features bottles from all over the world —think tempranillo from Spain, sangiovese from Italy, pinot noir from California, and much more. The roasted slab bacon is a heavy yet decadent appetizer, but if you prefer to start on a lighter note, order the prime strip carpaccio or prime tender tail tataki. The steaks themselves are divided between wet-aged and dry-aged, but you'll also find specialty steaks like the Aussie grass-fed tenderloin and Rosewood Texas Wagyu.
(214) 761-1617
1617 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207
Steak 48 in Houston
Whether you're sitting at the square, wooden bar or in a cozy corner booth, Steak 48 offers a contemporary steakhouse experience in the heart of Houston's River Oaks district. Having been around since 2016, Steak 48 is backed by James Beard-nominated restaurateurs Jeffrey and Michael Mastro. From lobster-topped filets to fresh and fruity martinis made with premium spirits, the menu is modern yet consistent. If martinis aren't your thing, consider ordering a glass of California cabernet sauvignon or stick with a refreshing cucumber and guava cocktail.
Popular appetizers include the yellowtail hamachi, torched scallops, crispy shrimp deviled eggs, and chicken fried lobster tails, but you'll also find a solid raw bar selection with everything from oysters to caviar and king crab. Every steak is farmed responsibly and wet-aged for 28 days before being hand-cut in-house — small and large portions make it easy to share or order a single serving.
(713) 322-7448
4444 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77027
Perry's Steakhouse & Grill (multiple locations)
With locations in Austin, Dallas, and San Antonio, Perry's in a state-wide steakhouse that puts a Texas twist on upscale dining. From social and happy hour to dinner and brunch, this all-day eatery caters to a variety of preferences and needs, but a five-star experience is almost always guaranteed. Though each Perry's is a bit different in appearance, expect a classic interior of leather booths and art deco lighting that encourages you to kick back with a lemon drop martini or glass of pinot noir.
No appetizer spread is complete without the spot's signature fried asparagus or pork chop bites, both of which are great for sharing. The Prime New York strip carpaccio is another favorite starter, but if you're a fan of seafood, order the pan-seared scallops and bacon-wrapped shrimp. All of the steak and surf 'n' turf options at Perry's are phenomenal, but the "Chateaubriand Three Ways" is luxury in its purest form, featuring three small filets: one Oscar-style with jumbo lump crabmeat, one 3-peppercorn au poivre, and one with a coffee crust.
Multiple locations
Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood in San Antonio
Between its romantic bistro-style patio and old-world ambiance complete with live jazz and vintage dinnerware, it's no wonder Bohanan's Prime Steak and Seafood is considered to be one of the best restaurants in Downtown San Antonio. Waiters and staff sport classic suits, curating a sense of high-end exclusivity, making Bohanan's the perfect place for a special anniversary, celebration, or milestone.
Since its seafood is just as popular as its steak, spend some time exploring lighter appetizers and fare before filling up on red meat. The seared tuna sashimi and jumbo shrimp cocktail are great appetizers, but if you want something rich and buttery, opt for the French onion soup or grilled oysters. Each cut of meat from the mesquite grill is flavor-packed and smokey, while a tableside chateaubriand for two is an indulgent spread served with hollandaise and béarnaise sauces, duchesse potatoes, jumbo asparagus, and baby carrots.
(210) 472-2600
219 E Houston St, #275, San Antonio, TX 78205
Doris Metropolitan in Houston
What happens when a modern steakhouse meets Mediterranean flavors? Houston's Doris Metropolitan. Doubling as a restaurant and high-end butchery, the chic and elegant space is enhanced by rows and rows of wine on its walls, crystal chandeliers, and a glass refrigerator that displays a variety of dry-aged meats. Though Doris Metropolitan is first and foremost a Middle Eastern-inspired steakhouse, the eatery also puts an emphasis on fresh produce, offering several vegetarian-friendly dishes for those who follow a plant-based diet.
Can't-miss appetizers include the seared scallops in a bouillabaisse reduction and the unique artichoke flower salad. The 24-hour cooked short-rib quite literally "Falls off the Bone" (an apt title for the dish), but the USDA Prime signature steaks are what truly shine. The A5 Japanese Wagyu striploin is the ultimate indulgence that pairs wonderfully with the labneh carrots and grilled asparagus in Parmesan truffle cream.
(713) 485-0466
2815 S Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77098
Tango Room in Dallas
Looking to enjoy an evening of fine wining-and-dining in Dallas? Tango Room is located in the city's trendy Design District, boasting a timeless interior complete with folded white table cloths, red leather booths, dim lighting and an intimate bar surrounded by tiled floors. Co-owner Simon Roberts has helped curate one of the most impressive wine lists in Dallas, showcasing rare vintages from vineyards like Quintessa and Harlan Estate. Since nothing goes better with a steak dinner than a robust glass of red, the wine list is a true treat for foodies seeking the ultimate pairing experience.
When it comes to the modern steakhouse menu, start with snacks like the lobster corn dog or chicken and caviar. Larger starters include the tuna carpaccio with foie gras mousse, but the steak tartare is also worth adding to the mix. Its meat selection ranges from filets and ribeyes to bone-in lamb racks, all of which can be enhanced with a variety of toppings, sauces, and sides.
(214) 252-8595
1617 Hi Line Dr, Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75207
Methodology
As a Texas native, I have had the pleasure of visiting several of these restaurants in person. I have been to every restaurant listed from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, along with a few from the Houston and Austin areas. In addition to the quality of each cut, appetizers, and side dishes, atmosphere and ambiance also played a role when compiling this list. For any places that I have not been able to visit personally, real online reviews, social media, and professional rankings were used to determine which restaurants deserved a placement.