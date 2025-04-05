The 15 Best Steakhouses In Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas — including the steak. From tender filet mignon to a tomahawk for two, some of the best restaurants in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio are steakhouses. Though Tex-Mex and barbecue are known to reign supreme in the South, a classy white-tablecloth steakhouse is the perfect place to post up for a special date night or celebration. Most traditional establishments kick things off with bread service before patrons dive into an array of classic apps, like shrimp cocktail or tuna tartare.

However, many Texas restaurants have put their own spin on the steakhouse experience, with some revolving around Japanese A5 Wagyu or focusing on more gamey and unique meats. As a Texas native, I have had the pleasure of visiting several of the best steakhouses in Texas, particularly the ones in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. I also used real online reviews and social media to help curate the remainder of this list. Whether you're looking to keep things classic with a bacon-wrapped filet or dig into a flavorful ribeye, these are the steakhouses in Texas with the highest-quality food and most charming ambiance.