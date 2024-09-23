The 12 Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants In San Antonio, Ranked

Del Taco, Chipotle, and Qdoba Mexican Eats are some of the most beloved Mexican restaurant chains in the U.S. Still, for a more authentic experience, some people prefer eating at local venues or hidden gems offering traditional Mexican dishes and drinks. They even make sure to look out for red flags in so-called "authentic" eateries, such as an over-the-top décor and a lack of corn tortillas, house-made salsas, and regional desserts.

It's no secret that America's best cities for Mexican and Tex-Mex food include Santa Fe, Tucson, and Houston. San Antonio is another contender due to its south-central location in Texas, but also because it's the fourth largest majority-Hispanic city in the U.S. — over 60% of the population. So, where should foodies go in that area to sample the best of Mexican gastronomy?

At the time of this writing, there are about 2,116 restaurants in San Antonio, per SmartScrapers, 52.74% of which are single-owner operations. I've picked the highest-rated of them with claims of homely and/or elevated Mexican cuisine, from unassuming neighborhood eateries to hip, trendy bars, and family venues with a colorful patio. Then, I've rounded up the following selection based on ratings and enthusiastic comments on online review sites.