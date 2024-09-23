The 12 Top-Rated Mexican Restaurants In San Antonio, Ranked
Del Taco, Chipotle, and Qdoba Mexican Eats are some of the most beloved Mexican restaurant chains in the U.S. Still, for a more authentic experience, some people prefer eating at local venues or hidden gems offering traditional Mexican dishes and drinks. They even make sure to look out for red flags in so-called "authentic" eateries, such as an over-the-top décor and a lack of corn tortillas, house-made salsas, and regional desserts.
It's no secret that America's best cities for Mexican and Tex-Mex food include Santa Fe, Tucson, and Houston. San Antonio is another contender due to its south-central location in Texas, but also because it's the fourth largest majority-Hispanic city in the U.S. — over 60% of the population. So, where should foodies go in that area to sample the best of Mexican gastronomy?
At the time of this writing, there are about 2,116 restaurants in San Antonio, per SmartScrapers, 52.74% of which are single-owner operations. I've picked the highest-rated of them with claims of homely and/or elevated Mexican cuisine, from unassuming neighborhood eateries to hip, trendy bars, and family venues with a colorful patio. Then, I've rounded up the following selection based on ratings and enthusiastic comments on online review sites.
12. Nicha's Comida Mexicana
Founded in 1977 by Gene and Dionisia "Nicha" Garcia, this modest homestyle Mexican venue was renamed Nicha's Comida Mexicana in 2003. Since then, it has expanded into three locations in San Antonio: on Roosevelt Avenue (near the historic Mission San Jose), Northwest Loop 410, and West Avenue. Operating under the motto, "Come taste the tradition created by our familia," it offers takeout, gift cards, happy hour, and even merchandise like tumblers and shirts.
Nicha's proposes five different menus: cantina, dinner, breakfast, kids, and dessert, including combo plates, a weekend buffet, daily and patio specials, and a large selection of silver, reposado, añejo, and ultra-premium tequila. Traditional classics abound, from chile relleno (stuffed roasted poblano peppers), chicken flautas (stuffed flute-like corn tortillas), parrillada (Mexican barbecue) for four, and spinach and shrimp enchiladas, to house-made flan and sopapillas (fried dough dusted in cinnamon sugar). To drink, try the margarita gallons, signature sangria, paloma (cocktail made with tequila, grapefruit soda, and lime juice), or a Mexican cola.
These are but a few items that have turned Nicha's fervent online reviewers into repeat customers. They praise its practical location next to a touristic site, cheerful ambiance, tasty street-style tacos, friendly, fast, and polite service, and comforting, generously plated dishes. Diners also find it a suitable location for birthdays, with a relatively short waiting time.
11. Domingo Restaurante
Domingo is a romantic, trendy, and upscale casual venue with the modus operandi, "Celebrating the culture of San Antonio with modern culinary flair." It boasts an open-air area that's particularly suited for events like birthdays and engagements, given that it overlooks the River Walk. This restaurant offers takeout and covered outdoor seating. It also welcomes walk-ins, but reservations, especially for bigger parties, are strongly recommended.
There are seven menus to peruse: breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, drinks, and happy hour. Traditional items include the elote (Mexican-style street corn), pork carnitas tacos, halibut ceviche, green chile and chicken enchiladas, beef taquitos with a Mexican cheese blend and tomatillo avocado salsa, and chicken asado. For dessert, enjoy churros with dulce de leche and Mexican hot chocolate. To accompany those flavorful items, a passionfruit margarita with fresh lime juice, candied paloma, or 1691 old fashioned are some of the house's signature cocktails.
Customers have had a lot to say about that spacious venue on various platforms. They signal out the non-touristy vibe; well-balanced, innovative flavors; adequate food temperature and wait time in between courses; tender and flavorful meats; authentic green salsa; freshly squeezed juice of the day; and the knowledgeable, kind, and patient staff. Some reviewers label Domingo their favorite breakfast and brunch spot in the city, where requests and dietary preferences are duly accommodated, while others are just thankful the service isn't as rushed as other venues on the River Walk.
10. Sanchos Cantina y Cocina
Established in 2015 in a renovated old residence in Five Points, one of San Antonio's oldest neighborhoods, Sanchos is a trendy and casual cantina proposing dishes prepared from locally sourced ingredients. It welcomes walk-ins and leashed dogs, and offers takeout, brunch and kids' menus, live bands and DJs spanning multiple music genres, covered outdoor seating, happy hour specials, and gluten-free and vegan options. As far as Sanchos' values are concerned, it brands itself on its website as "the least-exclusive place in town," serving reasonably priced, "authentic, fresh, and creative" dishes and drinks in a laidback and welcoming atmosphere.
Additionally, this place has a good selection of Mexican beers, like Carta Blanca, Dos XX, Sol, Corona, and Indio, and other drinks are prepared with 100% agave tequilas. Some popular dishes include tacos made with fresh handmade tortillas and served with beans, rice, and salsa; the chicken tinga (spicy pulled chicken stew with cotija cheese); and the roasted squash and corn tortas.
As for online reviewers, they mostly rave about the great city views and live music, the availability of Mexican beer on tap, and the ample parking space. The carnitas are deemed crispy, but not greasy; the cheese, authentic; the spice level, potent; the margaritas, creative; the pico de gallo, fresh; and the crowd, very diverse. Overall, customers agree that Sanchos is a fun weekend hangout, good enough to tempt some of them to move to San Antonio, if only for the artisan tacos.
9. La Fonda on Main
Established in 1932, La Fonda on Main claims to be San Antonio's oldest Mexican restaurant. It's known for its heated patio adorned with string lights and featuring an imposing, but comforting oak tree. This venue is family and dog friendly and offers takeout, private dining, a wide choice of tequilas and mezcals, vegan and gluten-free options, and happy hour specials. Not to mention complimentary refills on chips with house-made salsas.
There are six menus to choose from: brunch, lunch, dinner, pastries, drinks, and family meals/bulk. Top items include a salad with house-cured nopal (cactus) and queso fresco, bacon-wrapped grilled chicken with serrano peppers and red jalapeño salsa, house-made blue corn empanadas, a vanilla bean flan, house-made pralines, a tamale party pack, and a chicken poblano casserole.
Here's what reviewers have written on various platforms about La Fonda, including customers who've been expressly driving (and even flying) hours to eat there for years. They appreciate the hospitable and warm atmosphere that's suitable for both casual family meals and intimate occasions; the adequate music level; the well-balanced flavors and textures; and the affordable kids' meals. Additionally, diners commend the waiters who inquire about food allergies and dietary restrictions; the strong, elevated margaritas; the tender pork chops; the generous, well-seasoned enchiladas; the fresh salads; and the flavorful house-made salsas. The complimentary flan on birthdays is a welcome surprise, too.
8. Fidelo's Mexican Restaurant
Fidelo's is an unassuming, laidback breakfast and lunch venue that's been elected Nextdoor's neighborhood fave four times. It's only open till 3 p.m. and is mostly renowned for its fluffy house-made tortillas, tasty menudo soup, and fresh coffee. This friendly hole-in-the-wall offers takeout, many vegetarian options, and Mexican sodas. Some of its menu highlights include chicharrón (fried pork belly or rinds) and egg ranchero; chilaquiles (fried tortillas) with red sauce, beans, and potatoes; pork chops and beans tacos; and enchiladas with Mexican white cheese.
It may not have a strong online presence or be big on sophistication, but Fidelo's has built itself a solid fanbase on review sites. Most compliments concern the reasonable prices, prompt and courteous service, family-friendly vibe, nostalgic Mexican ingredients and flavors, flavorful salsas, freshly squeezed lemonade, clean and tidy space, generous fillings, and warm plates. Repeat customers consider it their go-to breakfast spot, and some of its staples, especially the menudo, are said to be prepared with so much love that it reminds them of their own family recipes.
7. Tlahco Mexican Kitchen
Tlahco is another highly rated Mexican restaurant in San Antonio. Established in 2019, its name means "middle" in the Nahuatl language of Central Mexico's Aztecs. As for the overall dining experience, it's built around the motto, "Authentic, delicious cuisine from the heart of Mexico."
This venue offers takeout and outdoor seating. It serves breakfast, brunch, and dinner, with a focus on antojitos (street snacks), eggs, tacos, soups, and tortas. Those with certain dietary limitations should note that most dishes are cooked with lard, though. These are some standout menu items: omelet with Oaxaca cheese, migas (crispy corn tortilla chips with scrambled eggs), cochinita pibil (Yucatec Mayan slow-roasted pork), beef birria (stew), chicken in mole sauce, Mexican rice pudding, café de olla (clay pot coffee), guava pie, and pineapple horchata (traditional white rice drink).
Some patrons say they will keep returning for the generous portions, free chips, beautifully decorated pottery cups and plates, consistent food quality and efficient service, homely vibe, and eclectic menu. Others rave about the tender barbecue meats and excellent coffee and house-made mole sauce, adding that the prices are a good value compared to the River Walk tourist traps.
6. Ernesto's Gourmet Mexican Specialties
Ernesto's is an elegant and relaxed family-run restaurant and bar where every dish and drink is carefully crafted. The chef and owner, Ernesto Torres, also regularly makes rounds to hand out his recommendations.
This place offers gourmet sauces like the Acapulco (made with butter, green onions, pineapple, coconut, and orange liquor), Veracruz (capers, olives, tomatoes, onions, poblanos, cilantro, and butter), and Mexicana (garlic, tomato, butter, onions, and serrano peppers). There are also gourmet chef specialties, such as the combo platter of grilled shrimp, broiled lobster, and baked snapper, as well as the San Antonio steak, served with green chicken enchiladas, rice, and beans. For thirsty patrons, there's a good choice of Mexican beer brands like Corona, Modelo, Sol, and Tecate, not to mention specialty cocktails incorporating fresh lime juice, top-shelf tequila, and a house-made coffee blend. As for the listed desserts, they include a coconut caramel flan, a tres leches cake, and crepes with cajeta sauce and cognac brandy.
Some reviewers find Ernesto's classy, yet unpretentious, with comfortable seating and seamless service, even for large groups. Others call it a family favorite and a true gourmet experience that's also suitable for date nights, praising its creative sauces. The fresh seafood, tortilla soup, well-balanced cocktails, and tasteful decoration on various holidays and events also get a thumbs up from diners.
5. Sabor CocinaBar
Sabor CocinaBar ("Flavor Kitchen and Bar") is a casual and trendy family-owned venue in Olmos Park, a suburb in San Antonio. It offers takeout, covered outdoor seating, vegan options, happy hour, and lunch specials, as well as a selection of breakfast tacos, enchiladas, chilaquiles, and kids' items. Some house favorites include the chicken mole, crispy chicken flautas, pork pozole, and fish filet served with Mexican rice. Traditional desserts aren't forgotten, either, from the Mexican rice pudding to the tres leches cake, chocolate flan, and sopapillas.
Enthusiastic customers rave about several features that render this place exceptional, such as the authentic sauces, fresh ingredients, strong drinks, and traditionally prepared charro beans and guacamole. They find the colorful displayed art very appealing and love the aesthetic spots for selfies. Others appreciate the space's cleanliness and modern vibe, the prompt service, the crunch of the chilaquiles, and the temperature and seasoning of the fried fish tacos.
4. Pollos Asados Los Norteños
This restaurant debuted in 2006 as a family-operated food truck to raise funds for a new church in Nueva Rosita, Coahuila in northern Mexico. It later evolved into a popular, casual, and welcoming venue with generations-old recipes and checkered tablecloths, drawing both groups and couples. Its bilingual menu couldn't be simpler, though, proposing flavorful, no-nonsense classics like barbecue, burgers, aguas frescas, and a tres leches. The house's specialty is, naturally, charbroiled chicken, served with rice, corn tortillas, and green and red sauces, with the option of adding charro beans for an additional fee. As for the grilled meats, they come with charro beans rice, corn tortillas, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
Positive reviews are the same across several platforms. Pollos Asados Los Norteños seems to be a staple among local families, thanks to its engaging, welcoming, polite, efficient, and friendly staff; perfectly seasoned food; generous portions; juicy steak fajita; moist and tender chicken; superior green salsa; delicious lemonade; and flavorful beans. It's apparently of great value for families, and the orders are ready in record time, even during busy hours.
3. Nixtamali Molino + Comedor
This upscale rustic venue is fairly new, as it was established in June 2024 in downtown San Antonio, focusing on flavors and specialties from Mexico City, Oaxaca, and Yucatán. The name itself refers to an indigenous prepping process called nixtamalization, which involves soaking corn or any other grain in a solution containing lime and grinding it to prepare tortillas and other items.
Nixtamali offers takeout and outdoor seating. Menu highlights include esquites in apasote broth, gordita (stuffed corn dough) with house-made cheese, cochinita pibil en panuchos, and tostada de pulpo (octopus on deep-fried tortilla). Not to mention Sinaloa-style shrimp in citrus juice, nopales salad, green mole pork belly, and xnipec (Yucatán salsa made with fresh habanero peppers and sour orange juice).
These aesthetic and creative dishes are bound to stand out, and customers appreciate the ample space, suitable for corporate events and celebrations, the knowledgeable staff and chill vibe, the tender octopus, and the tasty aguachile. On Google, people commend the conversation-friendly music level, authentic pan de elote, unique salsas, and well-seasoned rib-eye tacos. As one Mexican reviewer puts it, "There are no Tex-Mex roots here. ... I truly don't believe any Mexican restaurant in [San Antonio] reaches the level of authenticity that Nixtamali does." Another diner writes, "The tortillas took me back to my grandma's 'fogón' ['stove'] in Mexico."
2. Santa Diabla
Santa Diabla is a funky, hipster, casual, and trendy family-owned venue that was established in 1979. It proposes both traditional and innovative dishes and cocktails and offers takeout, happy hour specials, and outdoor seating.
The menu covers lunch; dinner; desserts; meals for children; drinks including aguas frescas, frozen margaritas, Mexican sodas and beers, and signature cocktails. Here are some house favorites to consider: cured tuna tostadas; corn ribs with cotija cheese, chipotle mayo, and lime; arrachera (skirt steak) with green chilaquiles, cotija cheese, and cilantro; shrimp flambéed with mezcal; and traditional red Mexican rice. For dessert, you might consider the pastel de elote served with cajeta ice cream, cotton candy, and Mexican eggnog cream, along with the espresso martini with café de olla.
According to customers on several platforms, Santa Diabla's strong suits lie in its comfortable vibe, various salsas, and consistently stylish plating. Not to mention its well-crafted mezcal drinks, filling appetizers, spot-on recommendations from staff, delectable mole sauce, and its location away from the crowded touristy areas. Diners single out the fresh fish tacos, creative peanut salsa, and refreshing water infused with cucumber and lime, doting on how convenient this venue is for both corporate lunches and date nights.
1. Los Azulejos Restaurante
The top-rated Mexican restaurant in San Antonio is Los Azulejos Restaurante, an upscale, romantic, and trendy venue established in 2019 in the tranquil Castle Hills neighborhood. Its dining room is decorated in patterned white, black, gray, and blue tilework, hence the name.
Los Azulejos offers covered outdoor seating and vegan options, and its menus span brunch, lunch, light lunch, dinner, happy hour, and fixed three-course meals. Some of its specialties include the fish ceviche, ribeye chicharrón, roasted poblano pepper soup, and octopus tacos with molcajete sauce (roasted tomatoes, garlic, and peppers) and charro beans. Also recommended is this spot's slow-cooked birria from the central state of Hidalgo, as well as its molletes (open-faced toasted sandwiches).
Tripadvisor users rave about the clean and well-ventilated dining area, generous portions, juicy meats, consistently prompt service, and tasty drinks. One reviewer calls the place, "A mix of authentic Mexican with just the right amount of fusion to create flavors that are completely their own." On other sites, the compliments center on the unpretentious, cozy, and pleasant vibe; the good variety of aguas frescas and tequilas; well-seasoned and marinated dishes; and fresh ingredients. All in all, Los Azulejos Restaurante seems to be a solid choice for brunch, dates, and small friendly gatherings.
