What's The Difference Between Steak Tartare And Beef Carpaccio?

The increasing love of raw fish in the U.S. through dishes like sushi, poke, and ceviche has led to a lot of people learning the difference between things like sashimi and sushi, yet raw meat dishes like steak tartare and beef carpaccio haven't seen quite the same interest. Maybe it's a feeling that fish are somehow "cleaner" than cows, or maybe it's just a trust of traditional dishes from other countries, but it is a little baffling that the country that produces the most beef in the world hasn't fully embraced its raw forms. It's a shame because raw beef dishes can be incredibly satisfying while presenting a lighter, more unique way to enjoy its delicious, meaty flavor. Steak tartare and beef carpaccio show just how creative and unique you can get with its preparation.

It may seem like splitting hairs to worry about the difference between two raw meat dishes, but as similar as they seem on the surface, eating them brings two quite different experiences. The thinly sliced carpaccio is frequently served with other garnishes and ingredients and is a lighter experience. Steak tartare also has some garnishes but is a richer, heavier mixture of beef and sauces that is usually eaten spooned onto bread or some other eating vessel. Both can be appetizers or a light main course but, more importantly, both are simple and delicious entry points to the world of raw meat.