We Ranked This Five Guys 'Popular Picks' Burger Topping Combo As Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Five Guys is certainly not hurting when it comes to burger options. It's got (overpriced) little burgers, standard burgers, burgers with cheese, and burgers with bacon. And that's not all. The fast food chain also gives you plenty of options for customization. Add the usual suspects, like lettuce and tomato, or you can get more creative with items like fresh or grilled onions, jalapeño peppers, green peppers, or grilled mushrooms, and sauces like A.1. Steak Sauce. You can even add additional patties for an upcharge. But what if you don't want to think about what toppings will work best? Five Guys has you covered with five predetermined "Popular Picks" combos for your well-done burgers.

Intrigued, we set out to rank every Five Guys "Popular Picks" burger topping combination, including Bacon & BBQ, All the Way, Spicy, Veggie, and Briny Bite. When we did, the latter came out on top. Featuring a mashup of pickles, relish, mustard, and onion, this combo impressed us with its bold yet balanced flavor. It was creative but didn't feel forced, offering a sharp, tangy profile that didn't take away from the depth of the beef. "The Briny Bite is a well-constructed, totally crave-worthy burger that's worth the expensive price that Five Guys is known for," our taste tester concluded.