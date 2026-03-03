We Ranked This Five Guys 'Popular Picks' Burger Topping Combo As Best
Five Guys is certainly not hurting when it comes to burger options. It's got (overpriced) little burgers, standard burgers, burgers with cheese, and burgers with bacon. And that's not all. The fast food chain also gives you plenty of options for customization. Add the usual suspects, like lettuce and tomato, or you can get more creative with items like fresh or grilled onions, jalapeño peppers, green peppers, or grilled mushrooms, and sauces like A.1. Steak Sauce. You can even add additional patties for an upcharge. But what if you don't want to think about what toppings will work best? Five Guys has you covered with five predetermined "Popular Picks" combos for your well-done burgers.
Intrigued, we set out to rank every Five Guys "Popular Picks" burger topping combination, including Bacon & BBQ, All the Way, Spicy, Veggie, and Briny Bite. When we did, the latter came out on top. Featuring a mashup of pickles, relish, mustard, and onion, this combo impressed us with its bold yet balanced flavor. It was creative but didn't feel forced, offering a sharp, tangy profile that didn't take away from the depth of the beef. "The Briny Bite is a well-constructed, totally crave-worthy burger that's worth the expensive price that Five Guys is known for," our taste tester concluded.
The Briny Bite is arguably Five Guys best popular pick
While we ordered our Briny Bite combo on a hamburger, this flavor pairing would work on just about any burger that Five Guys offers. In fact, it would also offer a nice upgrade to its hot dogs — even the bacon and cheese version — or one of the chain's other delicious sandwiches, like the patty melt or veggie sandwich. Five Guys certainly knows how to construct a good bite.
Across Reddit, customers seem to agree that pickles and onions are an ideal pairing for Five Guys burgers, and many name mustard and relish as well. That said, rather than opt for the Briny Bite specifically, several social media users instead team up the four toppings included in the combo with tomato. Others opt for mushrooms in place of tomatoes.
No matter what combo you chose, be sure to pair your burger or other meal with Five Guys' signature, boardwalk-style fries and, perhaps more importantly, one of its handspun milkshakes (don't forget the mix-ins). While this fast food chain isn't exactly known for having the lowest prices, it makes the bill worth it with its high-quality dishes.