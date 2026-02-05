Five Guys Only Cooks Burgers One Way. Here's Why
There are fast food burgers, and then there are Five Guys burgers. They arrive heavy in your hands, layers upon layers of greasy, rich flavors tucked between soft, steaming buns. It's the kind of magic that has helped this brand remain as one of the most popular go-to burger destinations to this day. Have you ever wondered how those defining features came to be? It starts right in the Five Guys kitchen, where beef patties are cooked well-done, following a strict, well-established procedure.
All patties at Five Guys are cooked to the same level of doneness for two main reasons. The first one is food safety. Beef patties need to reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit to be considered well-done, which is also the minimum safety temperature recommended by the USDA. This may not be the absolute best temperature for perfect burgers in your eyes, but anything lower risks harmful bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella, which may be present from the grinding process.
The second reason is consistent quality across all Five Guys locations. The patties are cooked in the same way every time to adhere to the same standards. This is how the brand ensures that all its burgers are equal in taste and texture, so you know exactly what you're getting, no matter which location you're visiting.
A closer look into how Five Guys burgers are made
There are some facts about Five Guys that every fan should know, like how its ingredients are always fresh and prepared in-house. The brand claims to never use frozen meat and sticks only to additive-free 80/20 lean ground beef, which is also the best lean-to-fat ratio for crispy smash burgers. Once meat arrives at the store, employees inspect the shipment first, ensuring storage conditions are up to par. This usually includes clean, blood-free packaging with no tearing or other signs of external damage. Afterward, the employees directly assemble the patties by hand, which are then kept in a walk-in fridge.
With every new order that comes in, patties go through the same cooking process. First, they hit the flat-top grill for around one minute before getting flipped over. Using a burger press, the patties are flattened — a crucial step that allows more surface area to come into contact with the heat, resulting in that evenly browned, slightly charred crust. This step also subtly enhances the flavor quality, resulting in the most delectable beefy richness.
As blood pools on top, the employee will let the meat finish cooking until it hits that well-done status. After that, the patties swiftly get transferred onto buns and stacked with your chosen toppings. What's so fascinating is that this whole process doesn't rely on a precise timer. Employees often watch out for color changes in the meat and its juices to determine when the burgers are done.