Five Guys Only Cooks Burgers One Way. Here's Why

There are fast food burgers, and then there are Five Guys burgers. They arrive heavy in your hands, layers upon layers of greasy, rich flavors tucked between soft, steaming buns. It's the kind of magic that has helped this brand remain as one of the most popular go-to burger destinations to this day. Have you ever wondered how those defining features came to be? It starts right in the Five Guys kitchen, where beef patties are cooked well-done, following a strict, well-established procedure.

All patties at Five Guys are cooked to the same level of doneness for two main reasons. The first one is food safety. Beef patties need to reach an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit to be considered well-done, which is also the minimum safety temperature recommended by the USDA. This may not be the absolute best temperature for perfect burgers in your eyes, but anything lower risks harmful bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella, which may be present from the grinding process.

The second reason is consistent quality across all Five Guys locations. The patties are cooked in the same way every time to adhere to the same standards. This is how the brand ensures that all its burgers are equal in taste and texture, so you know exactly what you're getting, no matter which location you're visiting.