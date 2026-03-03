12 Unique Ingredients To Add To Your Margaritas, According To Experts
We love a tart, delicately sweet, ice-cold margarita alongside our black bean enchiladas and mole poblano. Classic margaritas are a favorite, though they are fun to experiment with and offer space for creativity and customizability. Taste is subjective, and you should feel comfortable adding your own sparkle. In addition, who doesn't love to play mixologist for the evening?
Some variations you may have already encountered include the Tommy's margarita (which swaps triple sec for agave nectar), the mezcal margarita, and the jalapeño margarita. But what if we pushed the boundaries a bit more and flexed those creative muscles? Unique ingredients make for memorable cocktails that you can enjoy over and over again.
In order to get some expert insight into the world of margaritas and how to customize them, we spoke with Gedeon Tsegaye, head of mixology at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, as well as Jessica Christensen, bar operations manager at Graton Resort and Casino in Sonoma County, California. Using their expertise, we've put together a list of some of the most unique ingredients you should try adding to your margaritas. Now, let's get shaking and blending.
1. Cucumber
Although Gedeon Tsegaye, head of mixology at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, prefers a classic margarita, he believes there is at least one worthwhile addition to your margaritas: cucumber. "Cucumber is inherently refreshing, so it's a no-brainer to bring that spa water element into a margarita," he says. The fresh and light flavors of cucumber pair magically with the sour citrus juice and peppery tequila.
Cucumber is mild enough that it won't fully change or overwhelm the classic flavors but rather adds a subtle enhancement. You can add whole sliced cucumbers as a garnish, cucumber syrup, or a small amount of cucumber juice to the recipe. Peeled and frozen cucumbers can also be blended into a frozen margarita. At the end of the day, your goal is to create a subtle periphery flavor to enhance the lime, agave or triple sec, and tequila.
2. Cilantro
Cilantro has a light, citrusy flavor with a hint of parsley and a mild peppery aftertaste. Although it's often paired with savory foods, it can also enhance sweet ones. In fact, Jessica Christensen, bar operations manager at Graton Resort and Casino, lists it as one of her favorite fresh herbs to work with in margaritas.
"I love a savory margarita, and you can use this fresh in the cocktail or infuse it with the tequila or agave," Christensen says. Cilantro syrup is another option to flavor your margarita. Whichever way you decide to add it, you can rest assured that a hint of cilantro will play nicely with the tart citrus and tequila, mirroring the freshness of the citrus and peppery undertones of the liquor.
While cilantro pairs well with a classic or Tommy's margarita, you can also take it one step further and experiment with an out-of-the-box combination, like this frozen avocado and cilantro margarita recipe. You can also play off the heat of additions like jalapeño or serrano peppers. Just be sure that your enhancements don't hijack the drink and instead support the existing flavors.
3. Blood orange juice
Blood oranges are slightly more bitter and complex, with a vibrant color and citrusy flavor that pairs well with lime. This is why blood oranges are a unique flavor addition to margaritas. Freshly squeeze a blood orange into your drink or use blood orange syrup to integrate this bright and aromatic ingredient into your cocktail.
Jessica Christensen recommends adding blood orange juice to your margarita. "[It pairs] well with the flavor profile without taking over the entire cocktail," she says. Instead, its subtle cranberry-like flavors complement the existing tart lime juice when added in moderation. That's why it's important to keep the blood orange juice light, the ingredients fresh, and the base ingredients consistent to enhance your margarita. Consider using a wheel of blood orange as a garnish or a grilled slice along with a mezcal margarita to complement the smoky undertones.
4. Maple syrup
We love an alternative sweetener, and what better way to add sugar to your margarita than maple syrup? The concentrated tree sap comes in several grades, ranging from golden to very dark. The deeper the color, the more intense and sweet the flavor. Maple syrup has caramel-like undertones with smoky hues and a pronounced sweetness. You should consider adding maple syrup to your cocktails because it'll add these complex flavors as well as a rich sweetness.
Jessica Christensen typically uses agave to sweeten her margaritas. However, she says that "During the colder months, I love working with maple syrup as well."
For a rich and smoky mezcal margarita, sweeten your mix with very dark maple syrup. The smoky undertones and depth will play off one another, and the bitterness of the lime will help to neutralize the sweetness. Use a lighter maple syrup for a more refreshing margarita. As a rule of thumb, Gedeon Tsegaye recommends adding the same amount of sweetener as lime juice in your recipe.
5. Warming spices
Although you might not expect warming spices in a refreshing, thirst-quenching margarita, they can certainly add some flair to the cocktail when used in moderation. "For spices, cinnamon, cardamom, or even cayenne can mix great in a margarita," says Jessica Christensen. She recommends adding them to a syrup or an infusion. For a woody and slightly sweet flavor, include a cinnamon infusion. If you prefer a more floral, citrusy, and complex flavor, try a hint of cardamom. Folks who enjoy a burning, earthy heat might prefer a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.
You can also add warming spices right to the beverage; try a cinnamon stick, add a cayenne-infused hot honey to the rim of your glass, or pair your spice with a sweetener. These warming spices, in combination with lime juice, create a wonderful duality and layers of exciting contrast.
6. Savory herbs
Fresh herbs are elite when it comes to cocktail creation. They can be added whole as a garnish, crushed into the drink, or infused into syrup or liquor. "Herbs pair so well with this cocktail, and you can grab almost anything like basil, thyme, [or] sage," says Jessica Christensen. Thyme and sage are typically considered savory herbs, and they will add depth and complexity to your cocktail.
Thyme is one of the best herbs to use in a margarita. While earthy, it's also slightly peppery, minty, and has botanical undertones. Its flavor works well alongside the tangy lime juice. The beautiful herb can also be used as a garnish for your glass. Fresh sage has a similar profile: peppery, minty, piney, and almost eucalyptus-like in flavor. Its slight bitterness parallels that of the lime, and it melds beautifully with the flavors of a classic margarita.
7. Pomegranate or cranberry juice
If you love a festive cocktail over the holidays, but also a refreshing summertime margarita, there is a way to bring those two worlds together. Pomegranate juice has the perfect tartness to pair with lime juice. Some juices overly sweeten a margarita, but pomegranate juice strikes just the right balance. Consider freezing pomegranate juice in an ice cube tray and using those cubes in place of regular ice. Your margarita will change in both color and flavor as the cubes melt, adding some whimsy to the sipping experience. Pomegranate seeds are also a beautiful garnish and switch up the texture of a shaken or blended margarita.
If you don't have pomegranate juice, you can also use cranberry juice, per Jessica Christensen's suggestion. You can use unsweetened varieties of both of these juices, or use regular juice and reduce the other sweeteners in the margarita.
8. Mint
Fresh herbs are popular in mixology. Not only do they offer flavor, ranging from delicate to bold, but boy, do they elevate the drink's aesthetic. A classic herbal addition for cocktails is mint. It's fresh, spicy, sweet, and aromatic.
Mojitos have claimed mint as their leading lady, but that doesn't mean she can't be a supporting actress in a classic margarita. "Besides something spicy, sweet herbs like basil and mint can go a long way," Gedeon Tsegaye says. Mint will give your margaritas a refreshing kick, deliver complementary flavors, elevate the sweet notes of the agave and citrus, and activate the taste buds with a subtle spicy freshness.
You'll want to crush the mint in your margarita. Unless its role is purely aesthetic, it's important to press and release the oil in the leaves. This way, it can infuse the citrus and tequila, creating an even and consistent flavor. This addition goes best with a silver tequila, and you can measure the leaves with your heart. The more mint you add, the more it may read as a mojito-margarita hybrid. If you want to stay in margarita territory, crush a few leaves to provide a subtle undertone of minty flavor without hijacking the drink.
9. Pineapple juice
Although pineapple is not a citrus fruit, it carries similar notes. Jessica Christensen recommends adding it to your margaritas. The tanginess of the fruit, coupled with its intense tropical sweetness, creates the perfect balance of flavors. However, pineapple juice is very flavorful and can easily take over a cocktail. Use just a small amount in combination with the lime juice, and avoid making it a dominant flavor.
If you love a frozen margarita, then toss a few chunks of frozen pineapple into the blender in place of ice cubes. They will add a little fiber and pulpiness, giving the mouthfeel a unique boost. Pineapple juice is incredibly sweet, so consider reducing the amount of sweetener used in your margarita to balance the flavor and prevent it from becoming too cloying.
10. Basil
Adding fresh herbs to your cocktails is a great way to add a unique ingredient to a classic recipe without changing the formula and can provide a subtle flavor adjustment as well as some delicate aromatics to enhance the experience. When we asked Gedeon Tsegaye what herbs he would recommend adding to a fresh marg, he noted that sweeter ones, like basil or mint, hit the mark.
Basil cocktails are often fresh, slightly sweet, and botanical. And let's be real, that fresh leaf does wonders for the overall aesthetic of the margarita, as it matches the subtle green color of the drink. Add whole leaves or crush them, and, for an even more subtle addition, rub a basil leaf around the rim of the glass. The essence will be present but almost unidentifiable.
However, if you're looking to make a lasting impression with your unique mixology skills, follow in Jessica Christensen's footsteps. Christensen says she was once tasked with making a Margherita pizza-inspired drink, complete with mozzarella, basil, and fresh tomatoes. "It ended up being one of my favorite recipes to date ... It was a more savory take on the cocktail and worked perfectly together." Now that's unique.
11. Guava nectar
If you've never tried guava nectar, then it's time you indulged in this liquid gold. Nectar is often just a thicker fruit puree and is sometimes sweetened. Guava, which comes recommended by Jessica Christensen, has a silky, rich texture that can add body to your margarita. It also has a tropical flavor and is often described as a cross between strawberry and pear with hints of pineapple. The citrus undertones make guava the perfect, unique addition to your margarita.
Note that guava nectar is pink and will change the color of your beverage, but that's part of the fun of this sweet addition. Because nectar is a puree, you might notice a cloudy appearance as well. Go light on any added sweeteners to accommodate this, and adjust the amount of lime juice as necessary.
12. Serranos or habaneros
You may have dabbled in the spicy-sweet combinations trending in the culinary world. We can't get enough hot honey, spicy hot chocolate, and even spicy-sweet marinades. While spicy margaritas are nothing new, there is a unique way you can incorporate a little heat into your favorite adult beverage. "For me, I love a spicy margarita, so working with fresh peppers like serranos or habaneros is my go-to — anything that can bring a little heat to it," says Jessica Christensen.
So, how do you go about adding fresh peppers to a margarita? You can add sliced peppers right into your cocktail shaker; it's that simple. The cut pepper will infuse into the juice and liquor, giving it just enough kick without overpowering the overall flavor. Serranos and habaneros have a grassy, fresh flavor, which pairs well with tart lime juice. There is almost a slight tropical sweetness, and the heat is slow-burning. If you like a little fire in your marg, this is a great place to start.