12 Unique Ingredients To Add To Your Margaritas, According To Experts

We love a tart, delicately sweet, ice-cold margarita alongside our black bean enchiladas and mole poblano. Classic margaritas are a favorite, though they are fun to experiment with and offer space for creativity and customizability. Taste is subjective, and you should feel comfortable adding your own sparkle. In addition, who doesn't love to play mixologist for the evening?

Some variations you may have already encountered include the Tommy's margarita (which swaps triple sec for agave nectar), the mezcal margarita, and the jalapeño margarita. But what if we pushed the boundaries a bit more and flexed those creative muscles? Unique ingredients make for memorable cocktails that you can enjoy over and over again.

In order to get some expert insight into the world of margaritas and how to customize them, we spoke with Gedeon Tsegaye, head of mixology at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, as well as Jessica Christensen, bar operations manager at Graton Resort and Casino in Sonoma County, California. Using their expertise, we've put together a list of some of the most unique ingredients you should try adding to your margaritas. Now, let's get shaking and blending.