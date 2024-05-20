There's One Ingredient That Will Give Your Margaritas A Refreshing Kick

Margaritas are one of the world's truly perfect cocktails, not just because they're so good with so few ingredients, but because they're also the perfect base for a wide range of interesting flavors. With just tequila, lime juice, and orange liqueur (or another sweetener), the margarita manages to be refreshing and bright while still staying simple enough to showcase a good tequila. That means to make custom margaritas that still hit, you only need to tinker around the edges, muddling in hot peppers, or blending in a little fresh fruit. You can add more sweetness, make your margarita spicy, herbal, or bitter — but if you want to double-down on the refreshing vibes of this cocktail, the only thing you need is a sprig of mint.

Mint and lime are already a storied pairing, like in that other warm weather cocktail favorite the mojito, and who would say no to a tequila mojito? The sharp, mildly sweet flavor of a margarita gets an added layer of complexity from the cooling bite of the herb, while the alcohol and acid of the cocktail help bring out mint's natural sweetness, making for a perfect combination. Tequila, especially blanco tequila, can have notes of grassiness and spice, which are also complemented by the taste of mint. Altogether it means a drink that is much more bracingly clean tasting and sunny — the perfect late summer evening patio sipper.