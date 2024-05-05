Pati Jinich's Tips For Custom Margaritas

For Pati Jinich, the James Beard and Emmy Award-winning host of "Pati's Mexican Table," any celebration can be improved with a frosty margarita. Jinich has worked with Gran Centenario Tequila to showcase the many ways tequila cocktails and Mexican dishes can complement each other.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Jinich shared some of the ways she likes to customize margaritas to pair with food. While a classic margarita uses lime juice, triple sec, and tequila, Jinich uses a different formula as the base for her experimentation. "I like a 3-2-1 ratio. So I would do 3 ounces of, say, different kinds of citrus juice... 2 ounces of Gran Centenario tequila, and 1 ounce of something sweet — honey, maple syrup, agave nectar, simple syrup." Within this formula, you can tweak each component to generate basically limitless margarita variations. Read on to learn some of Jinich's favorite ways to put a new spin on margaritas.