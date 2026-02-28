One Extra Step Helps Keep Your Cheeseburger From Getting Soggy
There is something so pleasing about biting into a juicy cheeseburger, loaded with a perfectly cooked patty, ooey-gooey cheese, and toppings. However, the one thing that can very quickly ruin this experience is a soggy, grease-soaked bun. Not only will a bun soak through like a sponge, potentially risking its structural integrity, but it also won't give you any sort of textural contrast against the equally juicy patty.
For a better burger, you're going to want to toast your buns before assembling your sandwich. And we're not talking about just a light, easy round in the toaster; we're talking about cooking them until they're super crisp. Swiping fat on their inside before toasting — or cooking them in the same pan you cooked the burgers in — will help create a protective barrier against the steam and grease from the patty. Butter is a particularly good-tasting fat to use; just make sure you keep an eye out for burning, as the fat has a low smoke point. For a more flavorful bun, try cooking it in leftover bacon grease. It is an instant upgrade for bacon cheeseburgers, though it could elevate virtually any type of burger and/or patty. Even a dab of mayonnaise, which has a high fat content, and a good toast will give you restaurant-worthy buns in no time.
Other ways to stop the sogginess
Besides cooking them in the same pan as your burgers, there are other methods you can use to give your buns the perfect toast. You can try a clever balancing act on top of your toaster, though you won't get the same amount of flavor as if you slathered them in fat and pressed them deep into your skillet. You could also try toasting them on the grill; just be sure to keep your hands away from the bun as it toasts, as the melting fat can seep into the heat source and cause flare-ups.
Aside from giving your bun a solid toast before loading up your patty and toppings, there are other ways you can curb sogginess on your burgers. For one, try blotting wet burger toppings, like pickles and tomatoes, to remove excess moisture. You can also place your lettuce strategically to keep your greasy patty away from your crisp, soft bun.