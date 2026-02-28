One Extra Step Helps Keep Your Cheeseburger From Getting Soggy

There is something so pleasing about biting into a juicy cheeseburger, loaded with a perfectly cooked patty, ooey-gooey cheese, and toppings. However, the one thing that can very quickly ruin this experience is a soggy, grease-soaked bun. Not only will a bun soak through like a sponge, potentially risking its structural integrity, but it also won't give you any sort of textural contrast against the equally juicy patty.

For a better burger, you're going to want to toast your buns before assembling your sandwich. And we're not talking about just a light, easy round in the toaster; we're talking about cooking them until they're super crisp. Swiping fat on their inside before toasting — or cooking them in the same pan you cooked the burgers in — will help create a protective barrier against the steam and grease from the patty. Butter is a particularly good-tasting fat to use; just make sure you keep an eye out for burning, as the fat has a low smoke point. For a more flavorful bun, try cooking it in leftover bacon grease. It is an instant upgrade for bacon cheeseburgers, though it could elevate virtually any type of burger and/or patty. Even a dab of mayonnaise, which has a high fat content, and a good toast will give you restaurant-worthy buns in no time.