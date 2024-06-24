Make Bacon Cheeseburgers Even Better With One Simple Step

Bacon reigns supreme as one of the best burger toppings. The succulent, fatty strips are the perfect salty companion to a beef, lamb, or poultry burger. Just adding a few slices of crispy bacon alone isn't enough. You'll want your burger to ooze bacon in more ways than one, which means that you'll have to get creative with how you add that flavor to other parts of your sandwich. One easy, simple way to start is by looking at your bun.

Pan-frying your buns in the leftover bacon grease is one way to bacon-ify this integral part of your sandwich. It's important to note that this cooking method doesn't overwhelm your bun with a meaty flavor profile; it also ensures that your bun has a protective layer from soggy condiments like ketchup and mustard. All you need to do is bring that grease up to temperature and plop your bun into the pan until it starts to brown on both sides. Then, to remove that greasy residue and crisp up the edges of your bun, transfer it to a hot oven. When you open those doors a few minutes later, you'll be rewarded with a deliciously toasty and flavorful roll for your patty and the mountain of bacon that will go on top of it.