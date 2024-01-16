Dab Wet Burger Toppings With A Paper Towel To Avoid A Soggy Mess

Biting into a perfectly made burger is one of life's simple pleasures. However, that experience can quickly turn into a sad, soggy affair if the bun becomes drenched in the juices from wet toppings. Top of the list of culprits here is the moisture from the add-on veggies. The solution? Simply dabbing those wet toppings with a paper towel before placing them on your burger. This extra step may seem trivial, but it makes a significant difference.

Gently pressing a paper towel against the tomatoes and pickles will reduce the natural juices they carry without compromising their freshness or flavor. The same trick works for unique toppings like pineapples. For lettuce — or shake it up with lettuce alternatives like spinach, kale, or cabbage — their moisture content results from washing them, so use your paper towels to blot out the residual water droplets before assembling your burger.

Another wet culprit you shouldn't overlook is the burger patty itself. The secret here is choosing the right meat. A patty that's too fatty can release a lot of grease, contributing to a soggy bun situation. Opting for leaner cuts or even incorporating a mix of meats can be the trick to a less greasy, more structured burger. Furthermore, failing to rest the patty after grilling is one common mistake that everyone makes with hamburgers and that leads to a soggy bun. A well-rested patty means the juices get redistributed within the meat and prevent a flood of liquid from spilling out the moment you bite into your burger.