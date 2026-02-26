The Simple Trick That Fans Say Makes Costco's Fried Pickles Even Better
Costco is home to a massive frozen section, with plenty of products worth buying. From lasagna to sheet pan veggies, many frozen items at Costco can certainly pass for homemade, saving you the time and effort of making meals from scratch. Costco has recently debuted frozen fried pickles that, according to customers, are the latest hidden gem of Costco's frozen selection. Vlasic crispy fried pickles come in a 2.5-pound bag and are marketed as "air fryer ready." In addition to Vlasic, Costco also has another fried pickle product from Orca Bay called Homestyle Breaded Dill Pickle Chips that comes with three 4-pound bags. However, fans seem especially vocal about how tasty the Vlasic breaded pickle chips are if you ignore the air fryer instructions.
While the instructions specify a seven to nine-minute air fry time at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, one Reddit thread recommends "put[ting] it in longer than the 9 minutes-I did 12 and it made a big difference." Another Redditor went even further by saying, "I recommend doubling the air fryer time for a crunchier texture." Not all air fryers have the same potency, so you might want to do a trial-and-error batch to see how much longer you need to air fry them to achieve maximum crispness. Of course, fried pickles, like most fried sides, always taste better with a dipping sauce. One Redditor opines that they "taste better with ranch since alone it was pretty salty."
Tips for air frying frozen fried pickles and deep-frying pickles from scratch
If you don't have an air fryer, you can stick the Vlasic pickle chips in the oven at 450 degrees for 10 minutes as per the instructions on the box. An air fryer is obviously ideal for breaded items as the ultra-efficient convection method is made for giving them that deep-fried crisp without the oily mess. The crucial step to make homemade fried pickles in the air fryer is to dry the pickles to remove moisture. So, perhaps the reason that frozen fried pickles need more time in the air fryer is that they accumulate moisture in the freezer as ice crystals form around their crusts. Of course, if you have the time to make deep-fried pickles, you can try your hand at our recipe and these super helpful tips to make them restaurant-worthy. Remember that not all types of oils are good for deep frying pickles.
Frozen or fresh, dipping sauces are a crucial element in your fried pickle eating experience, and ranch is just the tip of the iceberg. We'd also recommend a slightly zesty and creamy remoulade sauce as the perfect pairing. If you really want to bring out the dill flavor, pair these fried pickles with a dill sauce. Perhaps the best option of all if you're a Southerner is comeback sauce, a blend of mayo, ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, and plenty of aromatic and umami-rich spices and condiments.