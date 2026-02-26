The Simple Trick That Fans Say Makes Costco's Fried Pickles Even Better

Costco is home to a massive frozen section, with plenty of products worth buying. From lasagna to sheet pan veggies, many frozen items at Costco can certainly pass for homemade, saving you the time and effort of making meals from scratch. Costco has recently debuted frozen fried pickles that, according to customers, are the latest hidden gem of Costco's frozen selection. Vlasic crispy fried pickles come in a 2.5-pound bag and are marketed as "air fryer ready." In addition to Vlasic, Costco also has another fried pickle product from Orca Bay called Homestyle Breaded Dill Pickle Chips that comes with three 4-pound bags. However, fans seem especially vocal about how tasty the Vlasic breaded pickle chips are if you ignore the air fryer instructions.

While the instructions specify a seven to nine-minute air fry time at 400 degrees Fahrenheit, one Reddit thread recommends "put[ting] it in longer than the 9 minutes-I did 12 and it made a big difference." Another Redditor went even further by saying, "I recommend doubling the air fryer time for a crunchier texture." Not all air fryers have the same potency, so you might want to do a trial-and-error batch to see how much longer you need to air fry them to achieve maximum crispness. Of course, fried pickles, like most fried sides, always taste better with a dipping sauce. One Redditor opines that they "taste better with ranch since alone it was pretty salty."