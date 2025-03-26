5 Tips You Need To Know To Make Restaurant-Worthy Fried Pickles At Home

When talking about the perfect bar foods, fried pickles have undeniably earned a spot in the conversation. But when it comes to making them from scratch, things can get tricky. From what pan to use to which oil is best to battered versus breaded, nailing down a method for fried pickle perfection would usually take some trial and error. Instead, we skipped the hassle and reached out to the experts at Fat Patty's for their best tips and tricks for making restaurant-quality fried pickles in your own kitchen.

With five locations across West Virginia and Kentucky and another opening soon in New Jersey, Fat Patty's churns out perfect fried pickles on a daily basis. Having opened its doors in the early 2000s, Fat Patty's is known for delectable burgers and other classic American cuisine served in a relaxed and welcoming environment. Chef David Jutras as well as the restaurant's Senior VP of Operations, Erin Colombi, weighed in on how to make the very best fried pickles at home. Here are there top tips.