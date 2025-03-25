The Best (And Worst) Oils To Use For Homemade Fried Pickles

Have you ever told someone that you don't like a certain food, and they responded by saying, "Nah, you just haven't had a good one yet?" When it comes to fried pickles, this sentiment is actually true; when done right, they're absolutely delicious. But if the texture and flavor are off, it's very easy to dislike them. Frying the pickles depends less on the breading (though it is certainly not negligible) and much more on the choice and temperature of the oil. To figure out the best and worst oils for fried pickles, we chatted with chef David Jutras and Erin Colombi, the Sr. VP of operations of Fat Patty's, a restaurant with locations in West Virginia, Kentucky, and another coming soon in New Jersey.

"You'll want to use an oil with a high smoke point and neutral flavor," they advised. Smoke point is the temperature at which the oil begins to burn, which unfavorably changes the taste of any food you're attempting to fry. The higher the smoke point of an oil, the higher your frying temperature can be — and hot oil is key for crispy fried pickles. Knowing these temperature ceilings for all individual oils can get quite complicated, so Colombi and Jutras highlighted the four main oils that you can safely use to fry pickles: peanut oil, canola oil, vegetable oil, and refined avocado oil. Meanwhile, the worst options are Grapeseed oil, sesame oil, and sunflower oil.