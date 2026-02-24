It Doesn't Take Much To Make Canned Beets Taste Like Fresh
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Beets are a highly nutritious root vegetable with a deep maroon hue that brings a luxurious and sophisticated visual and flavor. But they are quite messy to work with, which is why canned beets are so convenient. Canned beets are healthier than you think, even as the canning process locks in key nutrients while also maintaining the perfect texture and color. Still, canned beets aren't as tasty as fresh beets. So don't make the mistake of eating them right out of the can. We interviewed Jackie Newgent, a Los Angeles-based chef, plant-forward nutrition expert, and author of "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook," who said that you only really need one addition to transform canned beets into a better version of themselves.
According to Chef Newgent, "a little bit of fat can soften the metallic notes and help carry the natural, earthy sweetness, giving canned beets a more full-bodied, balanced flavor with a hint of roasted-like appeal." For our human taste buds, fat equates to flavor. It's the reason we butter our bread and love fried foods. Fat is also a crucial macronutrient that is good for the body in measured quantities, especially from plant-based sources. To that effect, Chef Newgent told us, "Extra-virgin olive oil is my number one pick. I like to heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium, then gently toss in drained beets to marry with the fat." A good extra virgin olive oil is bursting with earthy richness to complement sweet beets while also supplying health benefits.
More tips and recipes for canned beats
Lightly sauteeing canned beets in olive oil will help give them a tastier profile. But Chef Newgent doesn't stop there. "I finish them with a splash of acid," she said, " like balsamic vinegar or lemon juice, to liven up the flavor." Fat and acid are a classic duo, comprising the foundation of popular salad dressings and classic sauces. That bit of acidity will balance the earthy richness of the fat while also enhancing the sweetness of the beets. Garnish with feta cheese and pine nuts for a well-rounded side dish. Beets have many different and unexpected uses. So, if you don't want them to be a sauteed side dish, you can still combine them with fats by incorporating them into your next chocolate cake recipe.
While you can rinse canned beets after draining them, it's not a necessary step. In fact, rinsing them might rid them of certain nutrients. Whatever you do, don't get rid of the canning liquid, as many of the nutrients and flavors from the beets have leached into it and can be used in other recipes like soups and stews. Borscht is the most obvious application, but beet juice is the sweet addition to amp up the taste and color of your next smoothie. If you don't need the entire can of beets, you can store canned beets for up to five days in the fridge and in the freezer for months.