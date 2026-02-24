It Doesn't Take Much To Make Canned Beets Taste Like Fresh

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beets are a highly nutritious root vegetable with a deep maroon hue that brings a luxurious and sophisticated visual and flavor. But they are quite messy to work with, which is why canned beets are so convenient. Canned beets are healthier than you think, even as the canning process locks in key nutrients while also maintaining the perfect texture and color. Still, canned beets aren't as tasty as fresh beets. So don't make the mistake of eating them right out of the can. We interviewed Jackie Newgent, a Los Angeles-based chef, plant-forward nutrition expert, and author of "The Plant-Based Diabetes Cookbook," who said that you only really need one addition to transform canned beets into a better version of themselves.

According to Chef Newgent, "a little bit of fat can soften the metallic notes and help carry the natural, earthy sweetness, giving canned beets a more full-bodied, balanced flavor with a hint of roasted-like appeal." For our human taste buds, fat equates to flavor. It's the reason we butter our bread and love fried foods. Fat is also a crucial macronutrient that is good for the body in measured quantities, especially from plant-based sources. To that effect, Chef Newgent told us, "Extra-virgin olive oil is my number one pick. I like to heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium, then gently toss in drained beets to marry with the fat." A good extra virgin olive oil is bursting with earthy richness to complement sweet beets while also supplying health benefits.