Rinsing Canned Beets Is Mostly A Good Thing, But There's A Nutrition Benefit You Might Be Throwing Away

Beets are an incredible root vegetable that deserve a regular spot in your meal rotation, either canned or fresh. While fresh beets are a great blank canvas for culinary creations, they can be tough to work with, not to mention the risk of staining your skin, clothes, and kitchen with deep purple splotches. Although there are some mistakes you might make while using them, canned beets are a great alternative to fresh beets. They are filled with fiber and beneficial nutrients like vitamin C, folate, iron, and potassium, and beets have even been linked to aiding in lowering blood pressure. But depending on how they are processed and packaged, canned vegetables can be a sneaky source of unwanted sodium, but the liquid in the can may also be a source of extra nutrients as well.

According to a 2011 publication by the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology (FASEB), rinsing canned vegetables with tap water then allowing them to drain for two minutes can significantly lower their sodium content, however it may also result in the loss of other vitamins and minerals. In the experiment, rinsing canned corn resulted in an 18% loss of vitamin C, while rinsing canned peas and green beans both yielded about a 5-6% decrease of vitamin C, as the experiment notes that green beans and peas are naturally much lower in vitamin C than corn. Comparatively, corn contains about 4 milligrams of vitamin C per cup of kernels, while canned beets boast almost 6.5 milligrams per cup.