Don't Throw Out Leftover Canned Beet Juice – You Could Freeze It In Ice Cube Trays

Canned vegetables are one of the best staples you can fill your pantry with — shelf stable, nutritious, and versatile additions to meals. They become even more useful if you consider using the liquid from the tin as well as the vegetable itself.

The juice from a can of beetroot has uses in everything from smoothies to salad dressings, so don't tip out the liquid when you're done eating the beets. If you don't have any immediate plans for what to do with it, simply store in the freezer it for later.

A little beet juice goes a long way, so freezing it in ice cube trays will give you the most flexibility and avoid any waste once you defrost it. When the cubes are solid, transfer them to an airtight container or Ziplock bag, where they will stay fresh for around three months.

This is also a useful hack to remember if you only get through half a tin of beets. It's possible to freeze the vegetable portion for later but it needs to be separated from the liquid first. Just be aware that the drained beets have a shorter shelf life than the juice and will last around two months in the freezer.