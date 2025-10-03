Don't Throw Out Leftover Canned Beet Juice – You Could Freeze It In Ice Cube Trays
Canned vegetables are one of the best staples you can fill your pantry with — shelf stable, nutritious, and versatile additions to meals. They become even more useful if you consider using the liquid from the tin as well as the vegetable itself.
The juice from a can of beetroot has uses in everything from smoothies to salad dressings, so don't tip out the liquid when you're done eating the beets. If you don't have any immediate plans for what to do with it, simply store in the freezer it for later.
A little beet juice goes a long way, so freezing it in ice cube trays will give you the most flexibility and avoid any waste once you defrost it. When the cubes are solid, transfer them to an airtight container or Ziplock bag, where they will stay fresh for around three months.
This is also a useful hack to remember if you only get through half a tin of beets. It's possible to freeze the vegetable portion for later but it needs to be separated from the liquid first. Just be aware that the drained beets have a shorter shelf life than the juice and will last around two months in the freezer.
How to use frozen canned beet juice
When it comes time to using the beet juice, there are perhaps more applications than you might expect, but it does depend on the brand. The main deciding factor in how you use the liquid is whether the beets were plain or pickled. Labeling your frozen beet juice will help you avoid any unpleasant flavor combinations, and it's always a good idea to add the date anyway.
The juice from plain canned beets has that combination of earthy and sweet notes that makes the vegetable so unique. Plain beet juice will add depth and complexity (and extra nutrients) to soups or when swirled into hummus or other dips. The deep red color of the juice makes it a natural alternative to food coloring. Try it in red velvet cake or in pancake batter for a fun twist on breakfast.
Pickled beets have the same vibrant color, as well as a punch of tangy flavor. Their liquid makes an excellent base for salad dressing or sauces, but don't be afraid to get creative. An ice cube of pickled beet juice in a Bloody Mary will take your brunch cocktail to new heights. The vinegary juice can be reused to make quick pickles from carrots, onions or boiled eggs, as long as you don't mind them coming out pink.