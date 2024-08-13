How Long Do Canned Beets Last After Opening?
Canned beets are a convenient alternative to fresh beets, offering similar nutritional benefits with a longer shelf life. A pantry staple, canned beets are versatile and can add a nutrient-dense pop of color and earthy flavor to various recipes, including salads, dips, soups, and even smoothies.
Once opened, canned beets last about three to five days if stored properly in the refrigerator. The best way to store them to keep them fresh is to transfer the beets and their liquid (this helps to keep beets flavorful and juicy) to an airtight glass or plastic container. You can even keep the liquid and use it in homemade salad dressings or a beet juice bloody Mary. Or you could drink it straight up for a healthy dose of antioxidants.
If you need to store them longer than five days, you can always freeze beets. The best way to freeze them for optimal re-use is to lay them flat on a cookie sheet and pop them in the freezer until they are completely frozen. This will help ensure that they don't stick together when freezing. Once they're frozen, toss them into a freezer-safe bag and they should last up to two months. Thaw frozen beets in the refrigerator overnight before use. Note that since these are canned beets soaked in beet juice, they may be a bit softer when thawed than fresh beets.
Store canned beets properly to avoid spoilage
Canned goods, by nature, are meant to have a fairly long shelf life. However, once the cans are opened, whatever is inside can spoil pretty quickly. For canned beets, you'll want to look out for signs of spoilage including a particularly weird or bad odor, discoloration, or visible mold. It's always better to err on the side of caution, so if any of these signs are even slightly apparent, it's best to discard those beets.
If you have an unopened can that is leaking or rusted, the beets inside may be contaminated, so it's best to discard that rather than trying to eat the beets. However, your canned beets will likely remain okay to eat even after the "best by" date on the can has passed. After this date, the beets may decline in flavor and quality slightly, but they will still be safe to eat.
To avoid spoilage and to help the canned beets stay good for those three to five days after opening, keep them refrigerated at all times. Avoid keeping them in the can, since you'll want an airtight container.