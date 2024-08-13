How Long Do Canned Beets Last After Opening?

Canned beets are a convenient alternative to fresh beets, offering similar nutritional benefits with a longer shelf life. A pantry staple, canned beets are versatile and can add a nutrient-dense pop of color and earthy flavor to various recipes, including salads, dips, soups, and even smoothies.

Once opened, canned beets last about three to five days if stored properly in the refrigerator. The best way to store them to keep them fresh is to transfer the beets and their liquid (this helps to keep beets flavorful and juicy) to an airtight glass or plastic container. You can even keep the liquid and use it in homemade salad dressings or a beet juice bloody Mary. Or you could drink it straight up for a healthy dose of antioxidants.

If you need to store them longer than five days, you can always freeze beets. The best way to freeze them for optimal re-use is to lay them flat on a cookie sheet and pop them in the freezer until they are completely frozen. This will help ensure that they don't stick together when freezing. Once they're frozen, toss them into a freezer-safe bag and they should last up to two months. Thaw frozen beets in the refrigerator overnight before use. Note that since these are canned beets soaked in beet juice, they may be a bit softer when thawed than fresh beets.