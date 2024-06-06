The Trick To Cooking Flavorful Beets Is Seasoning Your Water

Looking for a way to add more flavor to beets? Sure, roasting may bring out their sweetness in a special way, but when you are in a time crunch and don't have that full hour, boiling, which is about a 20 to 30 minute endeavor, is the next best thing. To bring out all the earthy and sugary elements of this root vegetable, start with a full tablespoon of salt and pour it into the water so that, as the beets become tender, they can absorb the sodium.

Boiling beets does have a nice side benefit. Once they've cooked, their skins will slip right off. Simply, rinse them under some cool water and gently rub them. Slice them up, and your root veggies are ready to add a savory, sophisticated, and tasty bite to shrimp and beet winter salad with seared halloumi or a side dish of orange-kissed Balsamic-glazed beets. However, salt is not the only trick in your pantry for bringing out the flavor of beets.