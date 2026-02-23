Martha Stewart's Juicy Pulled Pork Isn't Made In A Slow Cooker Or Smoker
If you're searching for the perfect recipe to meal prep or your tailgate table looks a little bare, look no further than pulled pork. It's juicy, packed with flavor, and as long as you cook it well, it will taste great no matter what store-bought barbecue sauce you add to it. Most people will turn to a smoker or a slow cooker to make their recipe, but that's far from the only tool that you can use to keep your cut succulent. Entertaining and food media mogul Martha Stewart uses a far more accessible alternative: a Dutch oven.
In a video shared on Instagram, she explains that the pork butt needs to be cooked low and slow — which is where the Dutch oven comes in handy. She dry marinates her pork with a seasoning mix made with ingredients like cumin and paprika before braising it fat side-up. That way, the flavor and moisture from the fat can distribute down into the meat. This method is not hands-off, however, as you'll need to baste the meat with the juices every hour before removing the meat and shredding it. Just avoid making the mistake of shredding it too quickly, as letting it rest will ensure that it comes out perfectly tender and moist.
The Dutch oven trick for juicy pulled pork
There are many ways that you can elevate your pulled pork besides just taking Martha Stewart's advice and cooking the meat in a Dutch oven. For one, you can switch up your pulled pork recipe by adding different seasonings and ingredients to the pot. A splash of apple cider is the key to tenderizing meat and, when used in small doses, it can add fruitiness to your pork without making it too soggy. You can also reach for a jug of maple syrup to add a rich sweetness and a subtle oaky flavor to your meat. But these aren't the only ways to make the best pulled pork (in a slow cooker or otherwise); you can also play with vinegar and herbs to help your meat jive better with your barbecue sauce of choice.
Another reason to love pulled pork made in a Dutch oven? You don't have to use the shredded meat just for sliders. You can also add your ample leftovers to chili, tacos, mac and cheese, and more. As long as you follow Stewart's guidance, you'll be well on your way to preparing tantalizingly succulent pulled pork.