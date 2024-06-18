The Easy Mistake You're Probably Making With Homemade Pulled Pork

The final step in making the dish, and the secret to ensuring your easy pulled pork recipe turns out perfect, is to properly pull the meat. Make sure the pork has had enough time to rest, then start by removing any bones or gristle. Use a meat claw, stand mixer, or two forks — either using both to shred or one to hold the meat steady while the other pulls — to gently shred the pork, aiming for a variety of chunk sizes. Larger chunks should be left intact to retain moisture and offer tender bites, while smaller pieces will develop crispy edges when the pulled pork is reheated. As you pull the meat, mix in any sauces or seasonings you want to add, but be careful not to over-pull or add too much sauce.

From there, all you have to worry about is how soon everyone can get to the table and which toppings you want to add to elevate the pork. Consider adding coleslaw, pickles, or a dash of hot sauce for extra flavor. Now that you know how to shred pulled pork the right way, you can make and serve your favorite recipes with confidence.