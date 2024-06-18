The Easy Mistake You're Probably Making With Homemade Pulled Pork
While making pulled pork is fairly simple, there are several mistakes people make during the process. One common and easy mistake happens when it's time to shred the meat — and that's pulling it too much. It makes sense that when it comes to pulling the pork, cooks aim to have uniform shreds, thinking this will result in a more consistent texture and appearance. However, this approach can compromise the dish.
For best results, the meat should be diverse in size, texture, and shape. When the pork is pulled in a variety of chunk sizes, it allows for a more interesting and satisfying eating experience. As you mix the meat with sauces or seasonings, these larger chunks will naturally break down further, ensuring a pleasing texture without becoming overly shredded. This variety in shred size also helps the meat stay together better when served in buns, preventing it from falling apart with each bite.
How to shred pulled pork
The final step in making the dish, and the secret to ensuring your easy pulled pork recipe turns out perfect, is to properly pull the meat. Make sure the pork has had enough time to rest, then start by removing any bones or gristle. Use a meat claw, stand mixer, or two forks — either using both to shred or one to hold the meat steady while the other pulls — to gently shred the pork, aiming for a variety of chunk sizes. Larger chunks should be left intact to retain moisture and offer tender bites, while smaller pieces will develop crispy edges when the pulled pork is reheated. As you pull the meat, mix in any sauces or seasonings you want to add, but be careful not to over-pull or add too much sauce.
From there, all you have to worry about is how soon everyone can get to the table and which toppings you want to add to elevate the pork. Consider adding coleslaw, pickles, or a dash of hot sauce for extra flavor. Now that you know how to shred pulled pork the right way, you can make and serve your favorite recipes with confidence.