Few low-prep dishes satisfy and delight on busy weeknights like one-pot pastas, and one of the best ingredients to take your pasta dishes to the next level is vegetable broth. Boiling dry pasta directly in vegetable broth instead of water imparts bolder flavor as the pasta soaks it up. Plus, you'll end up with a pot full of starchy cooking liquid from the boiled pasta, which can provide a solid base for building a pan sauce. Rather than draining the pasta water, simply cook the pasta directly in the broth and utilize what's left to craft a sauce. As a general rule, for constructing sauces from one-pot pastas like this, the golden ratio is roughly 4 ½ cups (or a 32-ounce store-bought carton) of vegetable broth per 12 ounces of dry pasta.

This one-pot pasta tip can be a thrifty way to showcase a batch of homemade veggie stock. Or, for a more convenient option, store-bought broth totally works, too — and Imagine Organic is our go-to vegetable broth brand. If you're going the store-bought route, just be sure to taste-test the pasta (or sauce) as you season, as premade broths tend to be saltier than homemade.

Try combining veggie broth, white wine, heavy cream, black garlic, and tarragon for a luscious pan sauce. Or, for a satisfying vegan sauce, build that vegetable broth with a base of sauteed shallots and garlic, plus a kick of lemon juice, nutritional yeast, and any fresh herbs of your choice.