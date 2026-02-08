The Store-Bought Vegetable Broth That's So Good We'd Drink It Straight Up

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While chicken and beef broths get a lot of love in recipes for their ability to add flavor and moisture, vegetable broth is often overlooked. Yet it is the perfect way to amp up nutrients and add depth of flavor to both vegetarian and meat-based recipes. To find out which vegetable broth is the best choice for enhancing your next dish, Tasting Table ranked several store-bought vegetable broths, from worst to best. The winner — Imagine Organic Vegetable Broth — was so good that we'd drink it straight up.

Imagine Organic Vegetable Broth was the best broth hands-down, offering higher quality ingredients and far more flavor than any of the other options we tried. Though this silky broth is more expensive, the added cost is worth it when you compare its complexity with that of other lesser broths. We found it to have a perfectly balanced, savory and vegetal flavor that is attributed to its use of fresh onions, carrots, celery, and garlic. Plus, it also wasn't overly salty. Given its depth, it could be enjoyed on its own or added to soup, rice, or any other dish to amp up its flavor and texture.

We aren't the only ones who find this broth superior, either. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, with customers highlighting its quality, flavor, and versatility. One reviewer said, "This stock is a lifesaver ... [it] elevates even ... the simplest of soups." Another customer raved, "This broth is, by far, the best I've used. Strong but not overwhelming flavor." More than one person also pointed out that the broth's flavor and texture is also ideal for improving vegan, vegetarian, and meat dishes.