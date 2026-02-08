The Store-Bought Vegetable Broth That's So Good We'd Drink It Straight Up
While chicken and beef broths get a lot of love in recipes for their ability to add flavor and moisture, vegetable broth is often overlooked. Yet it is the perfect way to amp up nutrients and add depth of flavor to both vegetarian and meat-based recipes. To find out which vegetable broth is the best choice for enhancing your next dish, Tasting Table ranked several store-bought vegetable broths, from worst to best. The winner — Imagine Organic Vegetable Broth — was so good that we'd drink it straight up.
Imagine Organic Vegetable Broth was the best broth hands-down, offering higher quality ingredients and far more flavor than any of the other options we tried. Though this silky broth is more expensive, the added cost is worth it when you compare its complexity with that of other lesser broths. We found it to have a perfectly balanced, savory and vegetal flavor that is attributed to its use of fresh onions, carrots, celery, and garlic. Plus, it also wasn't overly salty. Given its depth, it could be enjoyed on its own or added to soup, rice, or any other dish to amp up its flavor and texture.
We aren't the only ones who find this broth superior, either. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, with customers highlighting its quality, flavor, and versatility. One reviewer said, "This stock is a lifesaver ... [it] elevates even ... the simplest of soups." Another customer raved, "This broth is, by far, the best I've used. Strong but not overwhelming flavor." More than one person also pointed out that the broth's flavor and texture is also ideal for improving vegan, vegetarian, and meat dishes.
Imagine Organic Vegetable Broth is versatile to use in a variety of dishes
A rich, umami vegetable broth can do more than act as a base for vegetable soups. Imagine Organic Vegetable Broth offers even more flavor than some beef or chicken broths, which means it can elevate dishes where you would typically use those savory options. You can reheat leftover meat in a bit of vegetable broth to prevent it from drying out, or use the broth to make a flavorful gravy for roasted meats.
It can also provide a new, surprising flavor profile to dishes you would typically make with water. For instance, a quick way to improve store-bought canned soup is to add low-sodium vegetable broth instead of the neutral-tasting liquid. Vegetable broth can also be used to cook beans, rice, or grains, giving any recipe a richly earthy and buttery undertone that complements the protein or vegetables it's served with.
Vegetable broth is also the unexpected ingredient that'll take spaghetti sauce to the next level. If you're short on time and want to strike a balance between preparing a complicated sauce recipe and opening a jar of store-bought sauce, reach for a carton of veggie broth instead. It can be thickened with flour, cornstarch, or tomato paste and act as the base for a quick and easy sauce that will give pasta a powerful boost of flavor without the need to chop up a variety of vegetables.