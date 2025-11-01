This Famously Simple 4-Ingredient Tomato Sauce Will Change How You Cook Pasta

There are dishes that take a lot of time, effort, and expertise to pull off (like the peak crispiness of Peking duck, perfectly airy brioche donuts, or a really excellent croissant, where the luscious layers are so beautiful, you just want to sink into them and melt away with the butter). These are places where shortcuts either don't work at all or, if they technically do, they don't yield anywhere near the same result. For many home cooks (even the most advanced among us), these are the dishes we tackle and perfect for special occasions, but they're not in our weeknight canon.

However, there's one special sauce that not only gives us the joy of those more time- and skill-required dishes, but it's also so amazingly simple that we put it on repeat in our kitchens ad infinitum, regardless of special occasion or weekday status. It's Marcella Hazan's tomato sauce with onion and butter from her much-beloved cookbook, "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking."

This four-ingredient sauce is so deliciously flavor-packed you won't believe the end results. One slurp from your stirring spoon and you'll know how vibrantly rich, comfortingly silky, and nuanced its echoing flavors and their interplay are. It's a culinary epiphany that will leave you questioning — how? How is this just butter, tomatoes, onion, and salt? This is a revelation that will no doubt transform the way you cook and eat pasta (and maybe everything else) moving forward, even gifting you a secret ingredient to take pasta to the next level.