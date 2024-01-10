Even Wolfgang Puck Was Initially Stumped By Peking Duck

If you've ever felt frustrated trying to master a new skill in the kitchen, you are not alone. In the early 1980s, when Wolfgang Puck was an up-and-coming chef in Los Angeles, he struggled with how to master his version of a dish that would soon become a specialty in his restaurant empire, Peking Duck. The young chef had launched his first restaurant Spago, with its unique California style, and was at the forefront of a movement that explains how fusion cuisine became so popular with a new restaurant called Chinois On Main in Santa Monica. As part of a rapid-fire question set with Modern Luxury Angeleno, Puck even admits he "threw away over 50 ducks" before he was able to get the duck recipe just right.

Spago was an instant hit, packed with VIP clients from the first days the restaurant opened and launching Puck's meteoric career. It might seem hard to imagine this legendary chef being stumped but tenacity and focus on technique are how reputations are earned in the kitchen. Fortunately for us, Puck was persistent, testing duck after duck to get the method just right. The same fortune and persistence have expanded Puck's culinary empire through decades of change in the restaurant industry as well.