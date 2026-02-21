15 Trader Joe's Must-Haves To Elevate Your Mocktails
If you already shop at Trader Joe's for food essentials, you may want to pick up some additions for your next drink, as well — specifically, a non-alcoholic one. A mocktail is a non-alcoholic drink that typically has multiple ingredients. It's often made as a way to mimic an alcoholic cocktail counterpart (like a virgin mojito). While not exactly the same, certain mocktail add-ins — including those from Trader Joe's — can offer balance, ensuring you don't notice or care about the lacking alcohol.
Of course, a mocktail doesn't always have to mirror a specific alcoholic drink. It can simply be a mix of tasty ingredients to create a delicious beverage, sans alcohol. Either way, mocktails don't have to be boring, sad, or hard to make, and you can create fantastic concoctions with Trader Joe's items.
We'll share some TJ's products to keep at home to craft incredible drinks that just so happen to be alcohol-free. We'll offer insights on what the item provides (flavor, texture, etc.), how it can elevate a drink, and how to use it. All of these options have a lot of wiggle room, as well, allowing you to craft something that fits your taste buds. Here are the Trader Joe's items to help stock your at-home non-alcoholic bar cart.
Sparkling Coconut Water with Yuzu
The sparkling coconut water with yuzu was the first place option in a ranking of non-alcoholic Trader Joe's drinks, so it makes sense to include it in our roundup of TJ's items to make your mocktail better. It was appreciated for its refreshing qualities, nice effervescence, and interesting fruity profile. Yuzu's citrus notes create a blend of sweet and fruity, but it's mildly tart to balance things out. This can be a wonderful addition to your mocktail in place of regular coconut water when you want an elevated twist.
Play on those tart and citrus notes by trying it with a touch of apple cider vinegar, orange juice, and honey. Shake or stir the honey with the apple cider vinegar and OJ to fully incorporate the sweetener without ruining the bubbles in the TJ's drink, then mix to create a zingy beverage that's perfect for a hot day. In our experience, apple cider vinegar can bring a mild burn that one often associates with liquors, making it a good addition to a mocktail.
Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water
You can add bubbles and mild flavor to lots of different drinks with the Trader Joe's raspberry lime sparkling water. , and non-alcoholic options are no exception. It's a little more interesting than plain sparkling water, but still approachable. There's no added sweetness, just a fruity and zesty touch to make your mocktail more flavorful.
Try mixing it with a bit of a tangy juice like cranberry or tart cherry, and add a twist of lime. Or for something more visually captivating, pour the juice into a highball glass, then gently pour the sparkling water on top so it appears in a layer. Add a lime wedge or slice for added visual appeal and a touch of fresh tartness, as well. The fruit profile in the sparkling water and the juice creates a refreshing and captivating drink. But you can always stick with the theme by using fresh raspberries and lime for flavor. There are so many things that you can make with flavored sparkling water, so it's worth adding to your drink-making arsenal when you want a quick enhancement.
Tangerine Juice
Orange juice is used in lots of cocktails, ranging from mimosas to screwdrivers. But since this is all about improving your next mocktail, we suggest Trader Joe's tangerine juice as an OJ replacement. When our writer tried 18 TJ's juices, the tangerine one came in quite high on the list because of its complexity. Now, most people are familiar with orange juice, and a store-bought version isn't likely to turn heads. But tangerine is a little more dynamic and captivating, with its sweetness and lingering tanginess making it a fantastic addition to a mocktail.
Swap in the tangerine juice instead of fresh-squeezed Cara Cara oranges in a grown-up Shirley Temple mocktail. Ginger beer offers a potency and a spiciness that's similar to liquor but without the alcohol content, while grenadine and tangerine juice bring color and dimension. Or use ginger ale and the tangerine juice for a more flavorful virgin mimosa.
Strawberry Vanilla Prebiotic Soda
The strawberry vanilla prebiotic soda is one of Trader Joe's newer beverages, and it's a fantastic choice for using in your next mocktail. It can give your drink a lift of flavor — a combination of tasty, fruity, and floral – as well as some of those prebiotics for gut health. The sweet effervescence makes it super approachable because it's like an upgraded version of a soda made with real strawberry puree.
Consider whipping up something simple yet punchy with the strawberry and vanilla-flavored prebiotic soda, a touch of lime juice, mint, and ice. You can also incorporate sliced or muddled strawberries to deepen the strawberry flavor. Instead of mint, you could try basil for an alternative that's equally as fragrant and flavorful. Or you might want to combine mint and basil for an uplifting mocktail addition, which is a near-perfect option to sip by the pool.
French Market Sparkling Pink Lemonade
If you want a lemonade that's inherently more interesting than the standard version, make sure to pick up a bottle of French Market sparkling pink lemonade. These are available next to the other sodas and drinks (so you can buy a few items on this list all in one convenient aisle), and who doesn't like a scrumptious pink lemonade to mix things up?
This drink is sweet and carbonated, so it's fantastic to use in a pinch when you don't have a bunch of other ingredients — such as standard sparkling water or simple syrup. Plus, it's made in France, so it makes any mocktail feel a little fancier. Rim your glass with sugar, muddle some strawberries, and add a lemon wedge as a garnish for a mocktail that feels like a jovial celebration. You can also add fresh mint to give your beverage a fragrant touch. Trader Joe's has a classic yellow sparkling lemonade, too, but we think this pink one is a bit more interesting and worthy of purchase.
Black tea
Trader Joe's has a few black tea options, so we left this open-ended based on your taste preference. Most recipes will call for you to brew the tea as usual and then set it aside to cool while you compile the rest of the ingredients.
Earl Grey tea has a fragrant allure when you want your mocktail to hit on multiple senses; it has a citrusy element because of the bergamot oil, which makes it a great tea to pair with tangier fruits like blackberries or grapefruit. It also works nicely with vanilla, which can offer a creamy and floral profile.
Create an Old Fashioned in mocktail form with the brewed Earl Grey tea, non-alcoholic bitters, sugar, and orange. TJ's even has decaf black tea if you want an evening mocktail without the rush of caffeine. For something considerably more flavorful and pre-sweetened, you might want to get the Spiced Chai Black Tea Concentrate. Prepare it as directed, then add an orange sparkling water, orange garnish, and whole spices like a cinnamon stick or cloves.
Matcha Green Tea Powder
While you're standing around in the tea aisle, you may prefer to go with an earthy and vibrant matcha tea rather than the bold black tea. In this case, buy the matcha green tea powder, which gives you seven single-serving packets to use as desired. The powdered green tea leaves come from Japan and boast a beautiful green hue. A tropical matcha mocktail might be your go-to all summer long thanks to the refreshing pineapple juice.
This recipe calls for a non-alcoholic tequila alternative, which can give your mocktail that added punch. The mild grassiness of the tea, with the sweet yet slightly tart pineapple juice, all work to create a memorable and upgraded mocktail; you can grab a bottle of cold pressed pineapple juice from Trader Joe's while you're there, too. A mint-infused matcha mojito mocktail is fantastic when you don't want a drink that's fruit-forward but still masterfully crafted.
Whipped cream
Whipped cream might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to mocktails, but it creates a more indulgent beverage. It's ideal when you want to level up your sipper, after all, adding a visual element and creamy flavor. Plus, it's easier to add a garnish on top since it helps them float — think sprinkles or a cherry that won't sink to the bottom. Now, we suggest purchasing organic heavy whipping cream from Trader Joe's and making whipped cream from scratch. This allows you to customize any add-ins or flavors for your mocktail, like vanilla, lemon, or coffee.
Plain whipped cream goes well with fruity or grenadine-based drinks like a Shirley Temple. You could do an orange creamsicle mocktail with orange juice, a citrusy lemon lime soda or a cream soda, and whipped cream. Once prepared, top with a slice of orange as a vibrant garnish. TJ's also sells a Chocolate Whipped Light Cream, which can enhance chocolate or coffee-based mocktails.
Fresh fruit
As you're venturing through the aisles of Trader Joe's, you might want to stop by the produce section to see what's currently available for your mocktails. There are plenty of fresh fruits that you can use in your mocktails, some of which we've mentioned already: Lemons, limes, strawberries, oranges, grapefruit, and more.
Fruits are delightfully versatile because you can muddle them into a mocktail as a way to add flavor. But additionally, if you use a see-through glass, it can also add a color and an eye-catching quality. Alternatively, you could use fruits as a garnish, which you can ultimately eat after you're done sipping on your creation. The grocery chain also carries seasonal fruits if you prefer something a little more unique — think plumcots in the summertime or yellow dragon fruit in the summer or fall. No matter what you get, it will heighten the flavor and appearance of your mocktail.
Fresh herbs
We've mentioned certain herbs in passing, but you should pick some up at your local Trader Joe's to provide your drinks with a flavorful upgrade. You'll just have to see what your store carries because it may vary by location and general availability. You can usually find small individual potted herbs outside by the entrance, such as mint, sage, or basil. These typically don't last long and are meant to be used somewhat quickly. You can even catch the occasional larger potted herbs if you want something that you can grow and pick when you need it.
But we've also seen small portions of herbs in the refrigerated area; these are specifically packaged and ready to use in cooking, or in this case, a mocktail. Herbs are often muddled in drinks, but you could also put some in an ice cube along with water or juice to create delightful ice cubes for your creations. If you have extras, one way to use up leftovers is to candy herbs like basil, sage or mint for a sweet addition.
Fleur de Sel Caramel Sauce
The sweet and savory notes of salted caramel can be a delightful addition to your next mocktail. Drizzle it around the cup, use it to flavor the drink, or better yet: Do both! Plus, Trader Joe's sells an elevated version of your basic caramel sauce to enhance your alcohol-free drink.
The Fleur de Sel caramel sauce can be found in the aisle with other jarred condiments, such as peanut butter or lemon curd. The sea salt crystals are harvested in France, which already makes this a seemingly fancy and upgraded condiment to use in your mocktails. But then we also have the sweet and salty flavor that gives it more flavor dimension than a solely sweet sauce. This item can go well with apple flavors, such as paired with apple cider and ginger beer, but it also works well in coffee mocktails. A virgin salted caramel espresso martini also works, with espresso, caramel sauce, vanilla, and your favorite type of milk. Once mixed, pour into a martini glass to enjoy.
Organic Vermont Maple Syrup
Sweeteners are a staple for cocktails, so the same idea applies to mocktails when you want to add a sugar element. You can think of it like a simple syrup when you want to sweeten the base of your concoction. Maple syrup, however, has a more robust flavor, with notes like caramel and toffee that set it apart from basic white sugar-based simple syrup — and a worthy purchase as a mocktail mixer.
We suggest the organic Vermont maple syrup, which has a deeper flavor thanks to the dark color (Trader Joe's says that hue comes from as a result of the sap boiling for longer). But it also carries a Pure Grade A maple syrup that's a bit lighter in color and taste. With this, you can whip up a mocktail version of a paloma by using green tea, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and sparkling water, all sweetened with maple syrup, of course. It also appears nicely with notes of cranberry and rosemary, when you prefer something complex and sophisticated.
Organic Jalapeño Limeade
The organic jalapeño limeade is a highly coveted item that's loved by many Trader Joe's customers. It has a tart, spicy flavor, but also has some sweetness because of the sugars already present in the beverage. This blend of flavors makes it fantastic for a spicy margarita mocktail — no extra effort needed.
Of course, some like to pair it with pineapple juice for a quick and easy non-alcoholic beverage, which is made slightly tangier and sweeter because of the pineapple. The myriad of flavors makes it an easy yet complex drink, one that's well-suited for after work or on a busy weekend. You could try adding in cilantro for a grounding, herbal flavor, as well, or go a different route by leaning further into the fruity flavor and combining the limeade with guava juice and sparkling water.
No matter what you make with this ready-made Trader Joe's drink, it provides a multidimensional flavor to level up any beverage. Further deepen the heat and bring visual appeal by adding sliced jalapeños to your concoctions.
Brewed Ginger Beer
Ginger beer is typically more zesty and potent than ginger ale. Consequently, it can give your mocktail a bit of an herbal quality and a mild burn after swallowing. The Trader Joe's version of this beverage has a light effervescence that makes it approachable in your drinks without making it overly sparkling.
The drink contains ginger juice and ginger extract, but also has lemon and lime juice concentrates to give it a citrus and tangy boost. Therefore, this makes a good swap in any type of recipe that calls for ginger ale, ginger beer, lime, or lemon juice. If you need an idea, though, you can't go wrong with a spicy cranberry mule mocktail, which uses muddled jalapeño to deepen the heat level. Or you may prefer to make something with sparkling water, simple syrup, lime juice, and then juice — orange, cranberry, or pineapple work great. This ginger beer if convenient, flavorful, and full of enticing flavors for your next mocktail.
Chile Spiced Pineapple
Give your at-home mocktail bar a professional addition by purchasing Chile Spiced Pineapple. This dried fruit looks like the ones you'll typically see near the bartender as they craft a cocktail (with dried oranges, lemons, grapefruit, and more). But instead of just a plain dried fruit, this one is further heightened with a chile blend seasoning made with paprika, cane sugar, salt, citric acid, and cayenne pepper.
This is an ideal item to stock up on when you want to effortlessly give your drink a boost in flavor and appearance. Try it as a garnish with a spicy margarita mocktail, or coupled with other Trader Joe's essentials (like the organic jalapeño limeade or pineapple juice). Cut a slit in one round to place it onto the rim of your beverage. You can make around eight cocktails since each bag typically has eight pieces, according to the serving size — and don't forget to eat the pineapple after sipping on your drink.