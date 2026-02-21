15 Trader Joe's Must-Haves To Elevate Your Mocktails

If you already shop at Trader Joe's for food essentials, you may want to pick up some additions for your next drink, as well — specifically, a non-alcoholic one. A mocktail is a non-alcoholic drink that typically has multiple ingredients. It's often made as a way to mimic an alcoholic cocktail counterpart (like a virgin mojito). While not exactly the same, certain mocktail add-ins — including those from Trader Joe's — can offer balance, ensuring you don't notice or care about the lacking alcohol.

Of course, a mocktail doesn't always have to mirror a specific alcoholic drink. It can simply be a mix of tasty ingredients to create a delicious beverage, sans alcohol. Either way, mocktails don't have to be boring, sad, or hard to make, and you can create fantastic concoctions with Trader Joe's items.

We'll share some TJ's products to keep at home to craft incredible drinks that just so happen to be alcohol-free. We'll offer insights on what the item provides (flavor, texture, etc.), how it can elevate a drink, and how to use it. All of these options have a lot of wiggle room, as well, allowing you to craft something that fits your taste buds. Here are the Trader Joe's items to help stock your at-home non-alcoholic bar cart.