The '80s Cabinet Trend Boomers Remember That Hid The Handles To Look Futuristic

If you're remodeling your kitchen, cabinets are one of your main priorities. They're expensive, set the room's aesthetic tone, and need to be stylish, durable, and spacious. Because it can be a gamble to invest in a whole new look, it's worth looking back to trends of years past. Older generations may be able to tap back into a look they had decades ago and loved — or remember a trend they know they don't want to revive. When it comes to cabinets, are melamine cabinets with hidden handles one of the kitchen features Boomers loved that are now making a comeback?

Melamine is synthetic, a fusion of resin-coated paper and particleboard. Cabinets made from this material are a kitchen trend Boomers may remember fondly as having been in their early adult homes. The 1980s ushered in a futuristic tone from music to movies; in home decor, this translated to sleek lines, minimalism, geometric shapes, and glossy finishes. In the kitchen, people moved away from the cozier look of wooden cabinets and toward the space-age aesthetic of lightweight, absolutely minimalist melamine — so minimalist, in fact, that the handles were hidden, as well as the hinges. They often employed touch latches and cup hinges. The latter had a recessed design to keep hinges out of sight, and the former enabled cabinets to pop open with a slight push. Not only is the look of melamine cabinets super sleek, but it's also something Boomers may associate with memories of finally having their own homes.