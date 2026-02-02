9 Kitchen Features Boomers Grew Up With That Are Suddenly Cool Again

Some kitchen features of the past that should really stay in the past. Carpets, for example, were popular in the 1960s, but most would rather they didn't make a comeback. For one, the kitchen is a place where mess and spills happen frequently, and let's be honest, carpets are just not as easy to clean as a wooden, linoleum, or marble floor. Another trend that should probably stay in the past: Popcorn ceilings. The textured style was popular in the 1970s, but not only are they now dated, but they're probably not that safe, either, as some were made with asbestos.

But some things deserve a revival. Many boomers grew up with kitchen features like butcher block countertops, home bars, hanging houseplants with rattan planters, and pink walls, and honestly, they've stood the test of time. Keep reading to find out the kitchen features of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s that are suddenly cool again. You'll probably find yourself wanting to start wallpapering the kitchen and painting everything green. Don't say we didn't warn you.