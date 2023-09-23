Ina Garten's Love Of Rattan Kitchen Decor Is About More Than Just Aesthetics

Ina Garten's brand is built on how to elevate entertaining through simple, innovative twists. This branding extends to her home decor as well. Ina Garten favors rattan accents throughout her kitchen and home, bringing in a timeless and coastal feel to her living space. Rattan refers to rattan vines that are woven together to create intricate and unique furniture pieces. Garten utilizes rattan placemats and bread baskets in her kitchen. The material is often a light tan color and has a rustic, natural appearance to it. Because of the neutral color scheme, rattan fits in easily with almost any kitchen aesthetic.

These rattan pieces do more than just look elegant; they serve a hidden function in the kitchen as well. Rattan has natural moisture-absorbing abilities that help preserve the shelf life of different items in your kitchen. Specifically, rattan is excellent for preserving the texture and integrity of homemade or store-bought bread products. So while you aesthetically display and store your products, you can also relax knowing that the rattan is as functional as it is beautiful. The best part is when you're not storing bread in your rattan pieces they still look pretty enough to keep out in your kitchen.