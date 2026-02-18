15 Best Restaurants In NYC With Live Music
The food scene in New York City is so vast and varied that it's almost surreal, and there are a ton of outstanding, ultra-romantic restaurants in the Big Apple. If you're looking for the perfect date night or extra-special spot for an evening out that you'll never forget, finding a place that offers both outstanding food and live music is a great option — and there are plenty of city hotspots that are doing exactly that.
Plenty of studies have been done on the way that music impacts appetite and the restaurant experience, and it's easy to get that balance very, very wrong. Done right, though, you'll have a fun evening with an atmosphere that elevates the dining experience rather than drowning it out in a cacophony of headache-inducing noise. We wanted to see who was doing it right.
To assemble this list, we looked at restaurants offering regularly scheduled live music performances that are representative of a wide array of music styles, including jazz clubs, traditional Irish music sessions, and piano players serenading diners. Restaurants needed to strike that balance between music and food to elevate the entire experience. These are the places that not only schedule outstanding performers, but also serve food that's rave-worthy in itself and create an experience where patrons feel as though they're part of something special.
Bar LunÀtico in Brooklyn
Bar LunÀtico is an artist-owned venue in Bed-Stuy, and, as you might expect, the events calendar here is packed. On any given night, you might walk in to find Cuban-influenced jazz musicians, new-age folk, exotica jazz, or R&B right out of New Orleans. There are no reservations here and the intimate, close-quarters place is almost always packed — meaning it's the perfect opportunity to meet new people in a venue that respects its performers and curates a friendly, welcoming atmosphere.
Dinner is served daily, and there's a menu heavy on things like charcuterie and cheese, appetizers, olives, hummus, and chicken dishes. The cocktails are expertly crafted, the vibe is one that's laid-back and relaxed. Those in-the-know recommend getting there about 45 minutes before the music starts. The small plates are invariably delicious, the focaccia is unforgettable, and it's just an all-around amazing spot for a chill evening out.
(718) 513-0339
486 Halsey St, Brooklyn, NY 11233
The Django in Tribeca
The Django is a jazz club that sits beneath The Roxy Hotel. It's meant to make visitors feel like they're stepping into one of those ultra-secret, super-fun, somewhat mysterious underground clubs in Paris. The focus here is definitely on jazz, and while the lineup varies, you might just catch performances by Scott Healy, whom you might recognize from Conan O'Brien's house band. Some of the biggest names in modern jazz take the stage, while award-winning mixologists helm the venue's two cocktail bars.
One of the things that makes this a standout is the acoustics: The subterranean venue makes already-outstanding musicians shine. Expertly crafted cocktails are served in an atmosphere of low lighting and the feel of being part of something special, and the food is on point, too. Choose from dinner menu options like grilled salmon, pastas, or a smoked duck club, or just choose a few small plates to share. There's also a burger that comes highly recommended, along with the chicken Kiev — just be sure to book ahead for the best seats in the house.
(212) 519-6649
2 Ave of The Americas, New York, NY 10013
Red Rooster in Harlem
Marcus Samuelsson owns a slew of restaurants all over the world, including the famous Red Rooster in Harlem. The restaurant hosts Harlem's Paid Live Music Series, and on any given day, you might find hip-hop, soul, jazz, R&B, reggae, gospel, or funk acts taking the stage, with some afternoon acts as well as evening shows. As you might expect from a restaurant headed by someone like Samuelsson, its menus go above and beyond.
There are a lot of decisions to be made when the menu includes things like lobster and steak frites, braised oxtails, and fried catfish, but it's the Yardbird fried chicken that gets rave reviews for being perfectly crispy and wonderfully sweet. The chicken and waffle is also a major win. Go earlier in the day on Sundays for the gospel brunch and you'll find an experience described as sublime. Don't forget to add deviled eggs to your brunch order of fried chicken or sleep on the cornbread.
(212) 792-9001
310 Lenox Ave, Harlem, NY 10027
So & So's in Hell's Kitchen
So & So's is a piano bar in Hell's Kitchen, and to explain what kind of place this is, we'll start by saying there's a $75 minimum food and beverage tab Thursday through Saturday, and a $10 per-person entertainment fee. That said, this is an ultra-swanky sort of spot with lots of low lighting, deep red fabrics, and a vibe that suggests you've just stumbled into something exclusive. It's gotten a ton of buzzy press, especially when it was revealed the person behind the cocktail menu was a former backup dancer for Rihanna.
Musical guests vary, but you're likely to see artists that have performed with Eric Clapton and Lauryn Hill, award-winning composers, jazz trumpeters, and pianists. The menu includes things like Wagyu burgers (which come highly recommended), oysters, steaks, and mini lobster rolls. Cocktails are expertly made according to your preferences, and there's not a bad seat in the house.
(646) 710-5850
302 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Fraunces Tavern in the Financial District
Few restaurants in the U.S. have the kind of history that you'll find at the Fraunces Tavern. The story of this Financial District mainstay goes all the way back to the Revolutionary War, and when you walk through the doors, you're walking in the footsteps of George Washington. Today, there's nightly live music in the Piano Bar Upstairs, and although scheduled performers vary, you can count on wonderfully atmospheric music (someone might even take your music requests).
Visitors are equally pleased and stunned by the music and the food, and there's even a menu specific to the piano bar. There are plenty of cocktails and craft beers, and a dinner menu with soups, burgers and sandwiches, charcuterie, steaks, chops, chicken, and pastas. The slow-roasted chicken pot pie is a major favorite, with some saying it's worth stopping there just for this dish. Definitely add a Scotch egg or two to your order, and don't forget to check out the impressive spirits list.
(212) 968-1776
54 Pearl St, New York, NY 10004
Haswell Green's in the Theater District
It's impossible to talk about great live music anywhere without including an Irish pub, which brings us to Haswell Green's. Opened in 2018, the idea here is to bring all the energy, class, and cocktails of Broadway with an Irish vibe, and that includes live music. There's something going on every day of the week here, from karaoke to glam rock and yes, there are Irish musicians performing, too. Some nights it's all songs on request, and customers report that it makes for a good time.
Choose from a variety of wood-fired pizzas, salads, burgers, or fish and chips. It's the kind of place that locals recommend to everyone, thanks to the great music, the fun vibe, the excellent staff, and creative pizzas like the spicy-and-sweet Bee My Honey. All the appetizers are great if you're looking for something to share with friends — like the truffle fries — and the cheeseburgers are outstanding, too.
(212) 245-2801
240 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Guantanamera in Hell's Kitchen
Stepping into Guantanamera is like stepping out of New York City and into Cuba, especially when the live music kicks off in the evenings. Imagine people dancing shoulder-to-shoulder between the tables while others chat, mingle, and take advantage of an extensive cocktail menu that's heavy on options like mojitos, margaritas, and piña coladas. The dinner menu is also Cuban-inspired, with highlights like ceviche, Cuban sandwiches, paella, and plenty of seafood.
It's the atmosphere that truly sets this one apart, as this is the spot to go if you just want to meet like-minded people who are looking for a fun place to dance, enjoy life, and embrace what's called one of the most fun places around — partially thanks to the warm and welcoming owners. It's definitely not the kind of place where you're going to just sit and listen, but for an interactive experience with outstanding paella and top-tier mojitos, this is the first and last stop.
(212) 262-5354
939 8th Ave, New York NY 10019
Ammazzacaffè in Brooklyn
You'll have to do a little planning to catch live jazz performances at Ammazzacaffè, as it's only scheduled for Sunday evenings between 6:30 and 9 p.m. Is live jazz the perfect accompaniment to a Michelin Guide-recommended spread of traditional Italian dishes? Surely, and it's helped earn this spot the status of best trattoria in the neighborhood for some regulars.
The Michelin Guide gives a mention to the pasta dishes and the seasonal specialties and customers agree that the handmade agnolotti is incredible. The vibe is elegant and intimate, perfect for a date night or catching up with that special friend you haven't seen in ages. If the weather is nice, be sure to let them know if you'd like to sit outside, and don't skip the tiramisu.
(929) 250-2875
702 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
City Winery in Chelsea
City Winery is the brainchild of Michel Dorf, whom some might recognize as the founder of Knitting Factory. The idea behind City Winery was to fold responsible winemaking, entertainment, live music, outstanding food, and philanthropy into a single venue — and it all just works. The music lineup varies; you might find things like a Beatles tribute brunch concert, burlesque shows, R&B brunches, folk, country, rock, blues, jazz ... you name it.
There's not a bad seat in the venue, and there are some legendary names that have taken the stage here — including Wayne Newton. The wine is truly extraordinary (and you should definitely pre-order a bottle for the table while you're making reservations), and the hot honey flatbread comes highly recommended, too. There's outstanding sangria, breathtaking views of the river, and brilliant service coming together to create a great night out.
(646) 751-6033
25 11th Ave, New York, NY 10011
Birdland Jazz Club in Midtown West
Birdland has a long and pretty incredible history as a groundbreaking, city-defining jazz venue that dates back to 1949, and it's been the site of not only incredible performances, but recordings as well. The vibe here remains delightfully old-school, and the events calendar is packed with a variety of regular performers and special holiday events. There's also a full menu with everything from jambalaya and gumbo to thin-crust pizza, burgers, and salads.
No matter what night you go and no matter what act you catch, Birdland is guaranteed to put on some seriously unparalleled performances. All jazz orchestras are incredible, the house band has some serious skill, and when it comes to the menu, you're definitely going to want to save room for the standout desserts — especially the cheesecake. That might be tough; options like the steak and mac and cheese are just as good.
(212) 581-3080
315 W 44th St, New York NY 10035
Drai's Supper Club in Manhattan
Drai's Supper Club feels like something out of another time in the best possible way. Imagine an intimate, old-school supper club with a 1940s feel, with a flash of French elegance and Hollywood pizzazz. Now add nightly live jazz, swing, and funk performances, and you've got the general idea of what you'll find here. The menu is as classy and upscale as the venue (and the music), and features oysters, caviar, steak, salmon tartare, roasted duck, and grilled swordfish.
It's the kind of place that's filled with a comfortable, timeless feel, and absolutely makes you believe you've just stepped into an Old Hollywood film. Steaks are delicious and even appetizers are plated like works of art. And the live music? That completes a truly special atmosphere.
(914) 372-4769
244 W 14th St, New York, NY 10011
The Nines in NoHo
As the name suggests, The Nines is the sort of club that has a lot of dark reds and leopard prints, an old-school, European-inspired vibe, and no need for a sign out front. Live music is a nightly occurrence, and you want to make reservations and come dressed in your finest of finery. Music varies; you might find neo-soul, jazz, or solo pianists. All of it is well-suited to sipping martinis by candlelight.
The menu is impressively varied as well. There's a caviar service, oysters, and foie gras, but there's also burgers, steaks, and, if you're of the mindset that a wedge salad comeback is long overdue, you'll be happy to know it's on offer here. The burgers are surprisingly delicious, and regardless of who's performing, it's guaranteed to be the kind of music that hits you right in the soul. While it makes for an expensive night out, for those who want an excuse to get dressed up and pamper themselves with extraordinary drinks and an equally extravagant atmosphere, it's totally worth it.
(212) 421-5575
9 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012
The Dead Rabbit in the Financial District
Does Guinness really taste better in Ireland? It really does, but those in the know say the pints poured at The Dead Rabbit are pretty close. It's a landmark for a reason, and a super-fun spot any night of the week — but things really kick on every Sunday night from 6 to 10 p.m. That's when a rotating group of musicians takes the stage for a traditional Irish music session, and even those from Ireland who visit say that it's the real deal.
There are all kinds of events held here, and it's worth keeping an eye on the calendar to see what's coming — especially considering The Dead Rabbit prides itself on promoting Irish talent. Find your new favorite musicians alongside some highly recommended shepherd's pie. The cocktails are top-notch, carefully crafted and — occasionally — present a unique, multi-sensory experience. The Irish coffee is the perfect drink for a cool New York night, and the Scotch eggs are delicious, too.
(917) 540-5228
30 Water St, New York, NY 10004
Prohibition on the Upper West Side
Since coming onto the scene in the mid-1990s, Prohibition has gotten a lot of buzzy press as a fun place to spend the evening. Opening music acts take the stage every night at 6:30 or 7 p.m., and you can expect the headlining act to play until the very latest hours of the night — or earliest hours of the morning on weekends. The lineup varies; you might find a band covering classic rock hits, R&B performers, pop singers, Prohibition-era ragtime groups, and local musicians.
The dinner menu is equally diverse, and there's bound to be something to please any palate. The food gets consistent high praise for being above and beyond what you might expect to be served at a spot with an old-school speakeasy feel. The spot-on steaks are a must. No matter when you go, plan on exciting music, a staff that loves what they do, and an experience that'll have you wanting to go back again and again.
(212) 579-3100
503 Columbus Ave, New York, NY 10024
The Blue Note in Greenwich Village
The Blue Note has been a Manhattan hotspot since it opened in 1981, and you'll often hear it mentioned in conversations about the best jazz clubs in the city. Part of that is certainly because of the caliber of musicians it attracts, but it's also maintained its intimacy. It's a venue where you're shoulder-to-shoulder with others — many of whom might walk away saying that it was a landmark night. Shows happen nightly and acts vary, but one thing that you can count on is that it's going to be crowded. Make reservations and show up early to get a good spot.
Cocktails are delicious — try The Tokyo Twist or an old fashioned. Its non-alcoholic options are just as thoughtfully prepared as the boozy libations. The food is also worthy of note; its burgers are particularly tasty. If you can't make an evening show, the brunch concerts are just as popular.
(212) 475-8592
131 W 3rd St, New York, NY 10012
Methodology
There are a ton of great places offering both outstanding food and live music, so choosing the best was tough. We looked for a few things, starting with the venues that were regular haunts for locals and highly recommended to tourists.
Just as much care and attention needed to be given to the food and drink menus as to the music, and we also looked for places that were showcasing local talent alongside big-name artists and performers. The best are wildly popular but have service perfected — and can handle the inevitable crowds — while offering carefully crafted cocktails, delicious plates, and an atmosphere suited to the music. Dancing in the aisles was a must in some cases, and an atmosphere of quiet, attentive respect was necessary in other cases. Overall, these are the places offering unforgettable experiences and are worth visiting.