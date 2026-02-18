15 Best Restaurants In NYC With Live Music

The food scene in New York City is so vast and varied that it's almost surreal, and there are a ton of outstanding, ultra-romantic restaurants in the Big Apple. If you're looking for the perfect date night or extra-special spot for an evening out that you'll never forget, finding a place that offers both outstanding food and live music is a great option — and there are plenty of city hotspots that are doing exactly that.

Plenty of studies have been done on the way that music impacts appetite and the restaurant experience, and it's easy to get that balance very, very wrong. Done right, though, you'll have a fun evening with an atmosphere that elevates the dining experience rather than drowning it out in a cacophony of headache-inducing noise. We wanted to see who was doing it right.

To assemble this list, we looked at restaurants offering regularly scheduled live music performances that are representative of a wide array of music styles, including jazz clubs, traditional Irish music sessions, and piano players serenading diners. Restaurants needed to strike that balance between music and food to elevate the entire experience. These are the places that not only schedule outstanding performers, but also serve food that's rave-worthy in itself and create an experience where patrons feel as though they're part of something special.