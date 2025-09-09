The 15 Most Romantic Restaurants In NYC
Romance takes on many forms in New York's restaurant scene. There are the white-tablecloth destinations where the lighting is low and the wine list reads like a novel. These are the spots where proposals are whispered, anniversaries are toasted, and the maître d' might actually remember your name. There are cozy neighborhood gems that offer intimate spaces lit by flickering candles, where the music is unobtrusive, and a second glass of wine feels like an invitation to linger.
Then there are the New York institutions, where historic buildings hearken back to pre-internet decades, the tables have stories, and the walls are weathered with time. Having lived, dined, and fallen in love in this city for over 15 years, I've dined at my share of romantic restaurants in New York that run the gamut from fine-dining to hole-in-the-wall establishments to old New York eateries, and have compiled a list of 15 NYC restaurants that exude romance and promise a perfect date night.
One If By Land, Two If By Sea in The West Village
American history and romance don't exactly go hand in hand until you step inside One if by Land, Two if by Sea. Considered one of New York City's most romantic and historic restaurants, this dreamy establishment resides inside an old carriage house on Barrow Street that dates back to 1767 and originally served as a carriage house for Aaron Burr, a former U.S. vice president in the early 1800s. As a nod to American history, the restaurant even takes its name from the famous Paul Revere signal of "one if by land, and two if by sea," which referenced the lanterns used to warn of British troop movements during the American Revolution. Burr's old carriage house had a second act as a silent movie theater before becoming the eatery it is today, where, according to the restaurant, more engagement announcements have taken place within its walls than any other Manhattan restaurant.
What makes One if by Land, Two if by Sea so romantic is its atmosphere, which feels at once transportive and magical, where candlelit tables, brick fireplaces, chandeliers, period architecture, and a grand piano are all housed within a space filled with original wood beams and large windows. Don't skip its seasonal Paul Revere's Tasting Menu (available in August and September), which kicks off with an Osetra caviar service for two.
oneifbyland.com
(212) 255-8649
17 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014
La Tête d'Or by Daniel in The Flatiron District
Sipping a classic martini alongside a filet mignon as you sink deeper into a red leather banquette and a food-induced coma, there's just something about a New York steakhouse that feels romantically nostalgic. When Chef Daniel Boulud set out to open La Tête d'Or, which combines a classic steakhouse with a refined French twist, it was a surprise to no one that it became a success and went on to be named one of the world's best steakhouses.
La Tête d'Or, which translates to "The Golden Head," is inspired by the largest public park in Lyon, France, where Boulud comes from. La Tête d'Or marries luxurious Art Deco–inspired interiors (think plush velvet banquettes, soaring ceilings, and a dramatic lounge) with a menu crafted under La Tête d'Or, and centered on premium cuts, seafood, and tableside service. If your date is a meat eater, splurge on the prime rib, which is served theatrically from a tableside trolley.
latetedorbydaniel.com
(212) 597-9155
318 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10010
Balthazar in Soho
If there is one restaurant in New York I often equate with romance, it's Balthazar. Opened by restaurateur Keith McNally, Balthazar occupies a former tannery and leather warehouse, which is now a Parisian brasserie renowned for its high-backed, red leather banquettes, antique lighting, tall mirrors, tin ceilings, and saffron-hued walls. In short, Balthazar feels like a portal to Paris.
Some might argue that Balthazar's popularity has chipped away at its quality, leaving behind a tourist-filled restaurant where reservations are difficult to come by. While that's not entirely wrong, you have to know when to go to Balthazar. Because Balthazar serves dinner until midnight, it is in this writer's opinion that the best time to book a table at Balthazar is in the late evening when the restaurant feels less touristy and more romantic, with couples tucked into corners sipping Champagne Fraises and eating steak frites.
balthazarny.com
(212) 965-1414
80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012
The Waverly Inn in The West Village
Stepping into The Waverly Inn in the West Village feels a bit like slipping into a piece of Greenwich Village history. The building, which originally dates back to 1844, is a red-brick townhouse that has taken on many a quirky role over the years, from serving as a tavern to a bordello to a tea house, before coming under the ownership of former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter and becoming the beloved restaurant it is today.
There are many reasons The Waverly Inn feels romantic, from the candelit tables and cozy fireplaces of its intimate dining room to the verdant ivy-covered walls of its brightly lit enclosed garden. But one of the more striking features of its dining room is an expansive mural by renowned caricaturist Edward Sorel, commissioned by Carter to celebrate New York's luminaries, including artists, writers, poets, and performers, many of whom are depicted in Sorel's distinctive, whimsical style. It is worth noting that, in addition to being a classic New York date spot, The Waverly Inn is also a celebrity hot spot, having hosted the likes of Taylor Swift. Looking for a recommendation on what to eat there? Look no further than the chicken pot pie.
waverlynyc.com
(917) 828-1154
16 Bank St, New York, NY 10014
Freemans in The Lower East Side
Compared to other major cities like, say, Chicago, New York has fewer alleyways, which is why the alleys it does have tend to be extra special. While the idea of taking a date down a darkened alley might not scream romance, you'll find yourself happy you did just that when you begin heading down Freeman Alley. Located on Manhattan's Lower East Side off of Rivington Street, you'll discover graffiti-splashed Freeman Alley stretching beneath a canopy of twinkly lights and ending at hidden gem Freemans.
Opened in 2004 by restaurateurs Taavo Somer and William Tigertt, this rustic American tavern looks as though you've stumbled into an old hunting lodge where weathered wooden floors, candlelit wooden tables, and book-lined shelves are accented by antlers and taxidermy. Freemans feels like a restaurant you're more likely to stumble across in upstate New York rather than at the end of a New York alley, which is exactly what makes this restaurant so charming. Impress your date with a post-dinner cocktail at the secret speakeasy tucked inside Freemans, Banzarbar. While Freemans feels like a rustic lodge, walk through the unassuming door into Banzarbar, and you'll feel as though you've stepped aboard an old-timey ship.
freemansrestaurant.com
(212) 420-0012
Freeman Alley, New York, NY 10002
Café Carmellini in Midtown
Café Carmellini is the new fine-dining brasserie from chef Andrew Carmellini, nestled in the newly opened and oh-so-chic Fifth Avenue Hotel. While many of the restaurants on this list tend to feel historic, low-lit, and intimate with warm notes of burgundy accented by weathered wood, Café Carmellini, on the other hand, offers a brighter and bolder ambiance featuring double-height ceilings, neoclassical architecture, large sculptural trees, opal chandeliers, and blue velvet and mustard leather banquettes. Like stepping into a bright garden, Café Carmellini feels immediately special and glamorous.
Nothing screams romantic like Italian and French dining, which chef Carmellini marries perfectly in a menu described as "unapologetically Eurocentric." Standout fare like the duck‑duck‑duck tortellini and sea scallops minestrone are sure to impress any date, while the dessert menu and its chocolate ganache tart are not to be missed. After dinner, don't miss grabbing a cocktail at The Portrait Bar, one of New York's most romantic bars, which is also inside The Fifth Avenue Hotel.
cafecarmellini.com
(212) 231-9200
250 5th Ave, New York, NY 10001
Raf's in Noho
If your idea of romance is sharing a glass of wine and the best bread basket you've ever tasted while sitting in an intimate room, then let us introduce you to Raf's in Noho. This charming café, bakery, and dinner spot debuted in 2023 under the creative leadership of Chef Mary Attea and Pastry Chef Camari Mick, in partnership with Jennifer and Nicole Vitagliano. The foursome managed to transform the former Parisi Bakery, which has been in operation since 1903, into a warm, inviting space where the coal ovens that once churned out Italian baguettes for Parisi now serve as the heart of Raf's.
This is the sort of place where you'll be elbow to elbow with your date (and fellow diners), huddled over some of the best dishes you'll find in New York. Prime-time dinner reservations can be tricky to grab at Raf's (although they're starting to open up). If you'd rather not grab a 5 p.m. table with your date, then snag one of the first-come, first-served spots at the bar. While dinner at Raf's is a must for any romantic evening, it proves just as perfect the morning after. Because Raf's is first and foremost a bakery, you'd be remiss not to stop by for its array of morning pastries, including candied orange croissants and the best cappuccinos.
rafsnewyork.com
290 Elizabeth St, New York, NY 10012
Milk & Roses in Brooklyn
If your date happens to like books, then you'll want to head to Milk & Roses in Brooklyn. This is one of a number of NYC restaurants that's perfect for book lovers. It's like stepping inside the library of your dreams, with its soft lighting, wooden shelves sagging with antique novels, and red booths contrasting with its warm wooden floors. The overall vibe is like visiting the home of a book collector or New York writer; somehow, you feel more creative by walking through this restaurant's doors.
While the interior of Milk & Roses is undeniably romantic, dimly lit, and cozy, its lush garden patio is a true oasis for lovers. Step outside, and you'll find a courtyard with ivy-draped walls, rustic furniture, and a canopy of twinkling fairy lights. Milk & Roses was opened by husband and wife team Tommaso Mazzoni and Helena Yelovich, who took what was once a rustic kitchenette and turned it into the romantic, bookish haven it is today. On the Italian-American-inspired menu, you'll find elevated comfort fare like delicious pasta dishes and baked branzino to share.
milkandrosesbk.com
(718) 389-0160
35 Box St, Brooklyn, NY 11222
American Brass in Queens
Picture sipping a glass of wine with your loved one, watching as the sun sets behind the Empire State Building, and you'll see why American Brass is such a romantic gem. As someone who lives in Long Island City, when it came time for me to find a venue for my rehearsal dinner, I immediately turned to American Brass. While many Manhattanites and Brooklynites may not know of American Brass, in Queens, it's a popular spot for celebratory occasions.
Located across from the iconic Long Island City gantries, this American bistro offers diners unbeatable views of the Manhattan skyline and Gantry Plaza State Park. The interior of American Brass adheres to a black and white color palette with gold light fixtures and warm brown and caramel accents, while the menu relies on locally sourced ingredients from New York farms for its proteins and pantry staples. The cocktail and beer list similarly leans on locally sourced items, such as beer from breweries in LIC. End your dinner with a stroll through Gantry State Park, watching the lights of the Manhattan skyline bounce off the East River.
americanbrasslic.com
(718) 806-1106
2-01 50th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101
Maison Premiere in Brooklyn
Not all oyster bars in this city are romantic, which is what makes Maison Premiere such a great find. Combining a romantic atmosphere with the purported aphrodisiac powers of oysters, this Brooklyn gem is worth crossing the river.
Founded by Joshua Boissy and Krystof Zizka, Maison Premiere has been a Williamsburg staple since 2011, drawing inspiration from the absinthe cafés and oyster bars of New Orleans and Paris. With its low lighting, quiet corners, lush backyard, horseshoe-shaped marble bar, and antique mirrors, Maison Premiere even houses a replica of the absinthe drip fountain found in the Olde Absinthe House in New Orleans. The restaurant feels like you're stepping into another era entirely — one that moves at a slower, more romantic pace than you'll find on the streets outside.
maisonpremiere.com
(347) 889-5710
298 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Le Crocodile in Brooklyn
If you're looking for a spot that strikes the sweet balance between elevated and cozy (which is ideal for a date night or special dinner), Le Crocodile delivers. It's romantic without leaning into cliché, with its beautiful setting and confidence in reinterpreting timeless French favorites.
Nestled inside the Wythe Hotel, this Williamsburg brasserie opened in December 2019 as the brainchild of chefs Jake Leiber and Aidan O'Neal (known from Greenpoint's Chez Ma Tante). The space is warm and elegant, channeling the charm of European cafés with its high ceilings, banquettes, and ambient lighting. Beyond its aesthetic appeal, know that Le Crocodile walks the walk when it comes to its cuisine, having earned itself three stars from The New York Times. Expect to find French brasserie classics like steak frites.
lecrocodile.com
(718) 460-8004
80 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Manhatta in Battery Park
When it comes to a romantic evening, views can often do a lot of the heavy lifting. Watching the New York skyline glow as you share a table with someone special makes for a spectacular date, but layer in a menu that is as magical as the view and, well, you've got it all.
Part of Danny Meyer's Union Square Hospitality Group, Manhatta honors Walt Whitman's poem "Mannahatta," reflecting the restaurant's soulful ode to New York City. Inside, you're surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows offering breathtaking 360-degree views of New York City. But don't let the views steal all the spotlight; the evolving menu features a three- or four-course prix fixe dinner from Executive Chef Michele Brogioni, with highlights like the lobster tail with red curry, English peas, and kinome as well as the locally sourced Hudson Valley foie gras with grilled fava beans, strawberry, and rhubarb kosho.
manhattarestaurant.com
(212) 230-5788
28 Liberty St, 60th Floor, New York, NY 10005
Le Bernardin in Midtown
Given its hefty price tag and Michelin star status, Le Bernardin is the sort of restaurant you might go to celebrate a milestone anniversary or engagement. What makes Le Bernardin romantic is its graceful, hushed ambiance paired with exemplary service. Founded in Paris in 1972 by siblings Maguy and Gilbert Le Coze, the restaurant relocated to New York in 1986, earning immediate acclaim. Following Gilbert's unexpected passing, Eric Ripert stepped in as executive chef and, by 1996, became co-owner alongside Maguy.
Since then, Le Bernardin has maintained an extraordinary track record: three Michelin stars and an unbroken four‑star rating from The New York Times since its opening. The menu is focused on seafood and organized into sections like "Almost Raw," "Barely Touched," and "Lightly Cooked," delivering dishes that balance precision and flavor. Walking into Le Bernardin, you're greeted by elegant simplicity, orchids, a serene mural of the sea, and artfully spaced settings that create an intimate, refined atmosphere that draws you in.
le-bernardin.com
(212) 554-1515
155 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Il Buco in Noho
What makes Il Buco romantic is its rustic, antique-filled decor, such as weathered wood beams, copper pots, and a warm, candlelit atmosphere that feels less like a restaurant and more like someone's lived-in, beautifully aged farmhouse. It all began in 1994 when filmmaker Donna Lennard and her then-partner Alberto Avalle opened what started as an antique export shop on cobblestoned Bond Street. The space gradually evolved into a restaurant, and before they knew it, Il Buco had become one of NYC's most beloved Mediterranean-style dining destinations.
The menu at Il Buco is part Italian, part Spanish, and deeply rooted in seasonal ingredients, both locally sourced and from Italy. In short, Il Buco feels like a cherished secret turned beloved institution — romantic, down-to-earth, and rich in stories and ambiance.
ilbuco.com/pages/il-buco
(212) 533-1932
47 Bond St, New York, NY 10012
The River Café in Brooklyn
If you're looking for a romantic dining spot with unmatched views, The River Café in Brooklyn delivers in spades. Opened in 1977, The River Café was built under the Brooklyn Bridge at a time when Dumbo was practically abandoned. More than 40 years later, the restaurant has been lauded as one of the most beautiful in the world and one of NYC's most romantic restaurants.
The moment you walk in, you'll see why, because the setting does half the work in setting the romantic vibe. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame the East River, the Brooklyn Bridge, and the Manhattan skyline, creating a cinematic backdrop, especially at sunset. Inside, the ambiance remains refined and intimate, enhanced by floral arrangements and live piano performances. Order the black sea bass, which comes in a lobster bouillabaisse broth, or the crispy duck breast with a spiced lavender crust.
rivercafe.com
(718) 522-5200
1 Water St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Methodology
Crowning New York's most romantic restaurants is ultimately a subjective endeavor. What one person finds romantic differs wildly from the next, but that said, there are always a few things that ring true when it comes to planning a romantic evening, especially in New York City. If you can find a restaurant that pairs a delicious meal with an intimate and warm ambiance where you and your date can snuggle up and actually hear each other speak, then chances are you're in for a magical night.