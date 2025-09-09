The 15 Most Romantic Restaurants In NYC

American history and romance don't exactly go hand in hand until you step inside One if by Land, Two if by Sea. Considered one of New York City's most romantic and historic restaurants, this dreamy establishment resides inside an old carriage house on Barrow Street that dates back to 1767 and originally served as a carriage house for Aaron Burr, a former U.S. vice president in the early 1800s. As a nod to American history, the restaurant even takes its name from the famous Paul Revere signal of "one if by land, and two if by sea," which referenced the lanterns used to warn of British troop movements during the American Revolution. Burr's old carriage house had a second act as a silent movie theater before becoming the eatery it is today, where, according to the restaurant, more engagement announcements have taken place within its walls than any other Manhattan restaurant.

What makes One if by Land, Two if by Sea so romantic is its atmosphere, which feels at once transportive and magical, where candlelit tables, brick fireplaces, chandeliers, period architecture, and a grand piano are all housed within a space filled with original wood beams and large windows. Don't skip its seasonal Paul Revere's Tasting Menu (available in August and September), which kicks off with an Osetra caviar service for two.

oneifbyland.com

(212) 255-8649

17 Barrow St, New York, NY 10014