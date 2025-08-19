15 Most Romantic Bars In NYC
There are three ways to think of romance when visiting a New York City bar. There are the types of places that promise a special (and expensive) night, where a fashionable dress code and reservation are bound to prove you've got both style and the ability to plan ahead. There are places that are more low-key and intimate, where candlelit corners invite quiet conversations to unfold over reasonably priced wines. Then there are the kinds of places that, in this writer's opinion, are the best: the classic New York haunts that evoke a deep sense of romantic nostalgia. These are the places where a date isn't necessary to feel love for the history that has seeped into the walls and to appreciate the charm found by sipping martinis in the same nooks where famed New Yorkers once sat.
New York's bars span a wide spectrum, with many offering a timeless romance no matter your relationship status. Having spent more than 15 years living in New York City, I've traversed these streets as a single woman, an engaged fiancée, and now a happily married wife, which is to say that I've both sipped cocktails in the company of a loved one and taken myself out on romantic solo dates. Wherever you are in your journey, I've got a place for you.
The Campbell in Grand Central Terminal
Grand Central is home to myriad eateries tucked away in quiet corners and cozy nooks, but the most romantic (and historic) has to be The Campbell. What was once the private office and reception hall of financier John W. Campbell in the 1920s has become a romantic enclave and nostalgic throwback to New York's Jazz Age, complete with 25-foot hand-painted ceilings, large windows, and a massive stone fireplace. Inspired by a 13th-century Florentine palace, this Midtown bar is the perfect place to impress a date, especially one who might think that all Grand Central has to offer are Hudson News stands and Shake Shack to-go. The Campbell is where you go for cocktails, be it a classic cocktail (think Negronis or a French 75), a creative cocktail (the dirty hot dilltini is a fun take on the classic dirty martini using pickle brine instead of olive brine), or a mocktail (the faux Aperol spritz is an excellent choice). The Campbell offers one of New York's most enchanting settings and is an unexpected, history-laced hideaway inside Grand Central's bustling concourse. Head to the southwest corner of Grand Central Terminal, near the entrance at 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue, to find The Campbell's entrance.
15 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017
Bemelmans Bar on the Upper East Side
Bemelmans Bar is another classic New York City haunt that can be found inside the legendary Carlyle Hotel on Manhattan's Upper East Side. What makes Bemelmans so enduringly romantic is its decor, which pairs warm lighting with polished brass fixtures, live piano music, and storybook wall murals. Opened in 1947, the bar is named after Ludwig Bemelmans (the creator of the Madeline children's books), who famously painted its whimsical murals, depicting Central Park scenes with frolicking animals. As the story goes, Bemelmans created these one-of-a-kind illustrations in exchange for a year and a half of accommodations for himself and his family at the Carlyle. Bemelmans Bar does a wonderful job of blending nostalgia, sophistication, and a childlike whimsy, making it one of New York's most romantic spots. Be forewarned, though, Bemelmans' reputation precedes it, thanks to impromptu celebrity cameos (like the recent Miley Cyrus performance) and movie features (like Bill Murray's Christmas special), so the chances of just walking in and getting a table are slim.
rosewoodhotels.com/en/the-carlyle-new-york/dining/bemelmans-bar
(212) 744-1600
35 E 76th St, New York, NY 10021
The Portrait Bar in Midtown
By now, you may be sensing a trend: many of NYC's romantic bars tend to be low-lit and design-forward, and evoke a sense of nostalgia while serving creative cocktails. The Portrait Bar is no exception. Located within the Fifth Avenue Hotel in the Flatiron District, The Portrait Bar is a refined, romantic escape that exudes old-world glamour. When it comes to setting the scene for a romantic night, The Portrait Bar delivers with its velvet banquettes, moody lighting, fireplaces, and curated artwork, including the striking portraits that give the bar its name. Beyond its romantic vibes, The Portrait Bar nails its cocktail program, which is globally inspired.
"The Portrait Bar offers a timeless experience that will appeal to New Yorkers and travelers alike. The cocktail program is a mix of modern and classic variations that conjure a sense of place and is inspired by our collective travels, offering a fun but centered taste of the world. Our cocktails conjure Italy, Colombia, Seoul, the Philippines, and other evocative global destinations," said Bar Director and Head Bartender Darryl Chan to Haute Living.
The Portrait Bar blends intimacy with grandeur, making it one of the city's most romantic destinations and a perfect spot to canoodle in a corner over martinis.
1 W 28th St, New York, NY 10001
Monkey Bar in Midtown
With a storied past and sultry glow, Monkey Bar is one of Midtown Manhattan's most romantic and legendary haunts. Originally opened in 1936 as part of the Hotel Elysée, it became a glamorous post-Prohibition watering hole for writers, movie stars, and political figures alike. Over the decades, Monkey Bar earned its reputation as a timeless New York institution, known as much for its red-leather banquettes and swinging chandeliers as for its loyal clientele. Despite being an institution, Monkey Bar boasts a timeless romantic ambiance that transcends decades. Picture dim lighting, jazz softly playing in the background, and that famed monkey-themed mural by illustrator Ed Sorel stretching across the walls—a cheeky homage to New York's literary elite (fun fact: you can also find one of Sorel's murals at the equally historic Waverly Inn).
(212) 404-0365
60 E 54th St, New York, NY 10022
The Nines in SoHo
Tucked behind a velvet curtain above Noho's buzzy restaurant Acme, The Nines (a sister spot to Acme) is a decadent, dimly lit piano lounge that evokes the romantic allure of old New York. With its crimson banquettes, candlelight tables, and a grand piano tucked into the corner, the space feels like a modern supper club where flirtation and glamour go hand in hand. What makes The Nines so undeniably romantic is its attention to intimacy: the lighting is low, the tables are small and close, and the energy in the room feels elevated yet conspiratorial. The live music — jazz trios, solo pianists, or smooth vocalists — sets a sultry tone, while attentive tableside martini service and a decadent menu (think caviar service and oysters) complete the fantasy.
(212) 421-5575
9 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012
The Ten Bells (multiple locations)
With its original location tucked away on Broome Street in Manhattan's Lower East Side, The Ten Bells is a cozy, candlelit wine bar that has become a go-to for romantics seeking warmth, intimacy, and a well-poured glass of natural wine. Ten Bells was among the first wine bars in New York to focus on natural, organic, and biodynamic wines, long before this trend became mainstream. Inside, exposed brick walls and a low tin ceiling create a romantic atmosphere that feels both rustic and Parisian, while the glow of votive candles lends a sense of intimacy, making it feel like a secret neighborhood haunt. The best part of Ten Bells is its lack of pretension; this is the sort of place you can just walk in, wearing jeans, on any given weeknight, and trust that you'll find a cozy corner to snuggle up with your date. Touted as one of the most romantic bars in NYC, The Ten Bells has expanded to a new Brooklyn location out in Bushwick, although its OG locale remains, in this writer's opinion, the better option.
Multiple Locations
Dante in the West Village
Crowned one of the world's best bars, Dante's original Greenwich Village location opened in 1915 as Caffé Dante before expanding to Dante West Village on Hudson Street. With the OG Dante earning such acclaim, one might wonder why bother visiting its West Village outpost, to which I have one answer for you: space. The OG Dante is charming, albeit crowded and cramped, with a vibe that's less romantic and more like a buzzy café conducive to people-watching and reading The New York Times over a cappuccino at a sidewalk table. Dante West Village, on the other hand, is romantic inside and out. With a façade often adorned in flowers, you walk into a bright space featuring mint green banquettes, wall-to-wall mirrors, and ambient lighting. This restaurant-meets-cocktail bar is the perfect place to snuggle up with a lover and grab a drink, whether it's a melon-infused sbagliato, a cosmopolitan/mojito hybrid, or a chamomile sazerac.
(212) 982-8799
551 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014
Overstory in the Financial District
Sometimes, the most romantic thing you can do in New York City is escape the crowds, which is exactly what Overstory offers with its wraparound terrace and 360-degree skyline views that make the chaos of Manhattan's streets feel far away. Overstory is one of NYC's most breathtaking cocktail destinations and has quickly become one of the city's most sought-after bars, even earning a spot on The World's 50 Best Bars list. Beyond its views, Overstory curates a romantic ambiance, complete with its sleek Art Deco interior, moody lighting, and creative cocktails. Speaking of cocktails, you can't go wrong with any drink order at Overstory, but one of the more whimsically romantic options has to be the "in the clouds" cocktail, which whips whiskey, Earl Grey, vanilla, Champagne, and clarified milk into a bubbly and delicious concoction. Most of the seating at Overstory is reserved for walk-ins, which can make snagging a table a bit tricky. Your best bet is to go on a weeknight right when they open at 5 p.m. and snag an early table for sunset, when the terrace and bar are draped in a romantic golden glow.
(212) 339-3963
70 Pine St, 64th Floor, New York, NY 10005
Death & Co in the East Village
The word "death" might seem the antithesis of romance, but when it comes to New York's Death & Co bar in the East Village, there is nothing depressing about it. Opened on New Year's Eve in 2006, Death & Co can be found behind a modest black façade on East 6th Street. The bar was founded by David Kaplan and has since grown into a nationally recognized brand with locations across the country; however, its original location remains one of the most atmospheric and romantic. Death & Co feels like a private hideaway, designed for whispered conversations, while the cocktails themselves have earned Death & Co the status of being one of the best bars in the world. Whether you're tucked into a corner booth or seated at the bar, you won't find screens or loud music here — just flickering candles, artful cocktails, and the kind of warm hush that makes the outside world slip away.
(212) 388-0882
433 E 6th St, New York, NY 10009
Good Guy's on the Lower East Side
Good Guy's is a hidden gem on the Lower East Side and one of New York City's most effortlessly romantic new bars. Located just beneath the Manhattan Bridge overpass, Good Guy's feels like a cozy European café-meets-wine bar with a downtown edge. Inside, the space is softly lit with globe fixtures and accented by exposed brick, minimal décor, and a curated vinyl soundtrack that creates a warm, lived-in ambiance. The bar specializes in natural wines and low-intervention pours, but its menu also includes aperitifs, creative spritzes, and bar snacks that are perfect for sharing. There's no need to dress up, which is what makes this particular bar so appealing: it's the sort of casual neighborhood joint that feels romantic in its laid-back style. The seating is tight, so prepare to snuggle up with your date while you share a carafe of wine.
134 Eldridge St, New York, NY 10002
Jadis on the Lower East Side
When looking for a romantic bar in New York, you tend to have two options: snazzy cocktail bars or low-lit wine bars. Down on Rivington Street on Manhattan's Lower East Side, you'll find one such wine bar. Jadis is an under-the-radar wine haven that has been serving warmth, charm, and good conversation since it opened back in 2006. Jadis, which translates to "long ago" in French, curates a romantic setting with its exposed brick walls, flickering candles, and cozy seating. The vibe of Jadis is decidedly bohemian; this is the sort of place one might imagine meeting their literary-loving beau to discuss Proust over glasses of Sancerre. Since its opening, Jadis has been touted as a romantic spot that has been serving as the backdrop for dates and meet-cutes. As a wine bar, Jadis primarily focuses on wine, offering a selection of natural, organic, biodynamic, and orange wines, alongside European and locally crafted beers.
(212) 254-1675
42 Rivington St, New York, NY 10002
Ophelia Lounge in Midtown
Located inside the historic Beekman Tower, Ophelia Lounge NYC is a rooftop cocktail bar that has been touted as one of the city's most romantic. When it comes to romance, ambiance is everything, and Ophelia nails it inside and out. An outdoor terrace and panoramic views of the East River and Midtown skyline are paired with cathedral-style windows and an Art Deco design that makes this rooftop lounge feel at once vintage and romantic. For a date you're eager to impress (and willing to drop some serious cash), consider one of Ophelia's Champagne experiences, which pairs a fine bottle of Champagne with a tower of small bites and a dessert. The Beekman Tower, which Ophelia Lounge calls home, was originally built in 1928 as a women-only residence for sorority members and later served as a hotel. The bar space was eventually restored and reopened as the Ophelia Lounge, with many of the original design elements still reflected today.
(212) 980-4796
3 Mitchell Pl 26th floor, New York, NY 10017
Saint Tuesday in Tribeca
The more hidden and secretive a place is in New York, the more romantic and sultry it feels. This is exactly what makes Saint Tuesday, located beneath the Walker Hotel, such a gem. Accessible via a discreet entrance on Cortlandt Alley, you ring a bell and wait for someone to open the door. Once inside, you descend two flights of stairs before entering a low-ceiling, candlelit room with an intimate, speakeasy-like atmosphere. With live music and fantastic cocktails to boot, Saint Tuesday is exactly the sort of place you'd want to take someone you're hoping to romance.
"Rather, it's somewhere you should bring a second or third date, so you can relax in a cushy booth and maybe do some smooching while you listen to a guy named Charlie Roman channel Django Reinhardt on a Selmer guitar," writes Carlo Mantuano for The Infatuation.
(212) 735-8000
77 Walker St, New York, NY 10013
Dear Irving (multiple locations)
While most New Yorkers tend to avoid Times Square like the plague, believe it or not, there do exist romantic corners within this frenzied intersection. Enter Dear Irving on Hudson, perched on the 40th and 41st floors of the Aliz Hotel Times Square. Dear Irving on Hudson is a bi-level cocktail lounge that makes for the perfect first-date spot, in large part thanks to its retro-chic, James Bond-meets-Art Deco aesthetic. Large windows and terraces offer sweeping 360-degree views of Midtown Manhattan's skyline, giving you a quiet haven high above the bustling streets of swirling tourists, costumed Elmos, and the M&M store. Notably, Dear Irving's menu features an "Empire State Spirit" section, which exclusively features spirits made in New York State. If bourbon is your jam, don't skip ordering the foreign forage, which features Fort Hamilton bourbon brewed in Brooklyn.
Multiple Locations
The Raines Law Room (multiple locations)
Another speakeasy-style bar, The Raines Law Room is hidden behind an English-themed restaurant with an entrance accessible via a buzzer. Once you're inside, you'll enter a dimly lit and romantic lounge where privacy seems paramount. Curtained-off booths, a discreet call button for service (you pull a chain to ring a server), and candlelit corners make this the sort of sexy place that seems conducive to budding romances or clandestine affairs. If talking about the bar's atmosphere, you can't miss the suggestive wallpaper lining The Raines Law Room's walls. Look closely and you're bound to spot silhouettes of people posed in sexual positions along with some — *ahem* — male genitalia interwoven in the artwork. With a cocktail menu curated by seasoned Bar Director Meaghan Dorman, you can't go wrong with ordering any of the thoughtfully created libations on offer. While The Raines Law Room has since expanded to a Midtown outpost within The William Hotel, it's the OG Chelsea location that, in this writer's opinion, feels the sexier of the two.
Multiple Locations
Methodology
Choosing the most romantic bars in New York City is subjective and personal. A candlelit wine bar with velvet booths and exposed brick might strike me as romantic, while my husband might find an unpretentious dive bar to be more intimate. Wherever you are on the spectrum of romance, there are a few things that always ring true: places that feel quiet, hidden, dimly lit, and special tend to go hand-in-hand with romance over places that prove loud, crowded, and overexposed. This list is a mix of places where I've spent a romantic evening and bars that have earned city-wide and, in some cases, even global recognition.