15 Most Romantic Bars In NYC

There are three ways to think of romance when visiting a New York City bar. There are the types of places that promise a special (and expensive) night, where a fashionable dress code and reservation are bound to prove you've got both style and the ability to plan ahead. There are places that are more low-key and intimate, where candlelit corners invite quiet conversations to unfold over reasonably priced wines. Then there are the kinds of places that, in this writer's opinion, are the best: the classic New York haunts that evoke a deep sense of romantic nostalgia. These are the places where a date isn't necessary to feel love for the history that has seeped into the walls and to appreciate the charm found by sipping martinis in the same nooks where famed New Yorkers once sat.

New York's bars span a wide spectrum, with many offering a timeless romance no matter your relationship status. Having spent more than 15 years living in New York City, I've traversed these streets as a single woman, an engaged fiancée, and now a happily married wife, which is to say that I've both sipped cocktails in the company of a loved one and taken myself out on romantic solo dates. Wherever you are in your journey, I've got a place for you.